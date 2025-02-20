en en
News Report Technology
February 20, 2025

Halliday Introduces The First Agentic Workflow Protocol To Advance Smart Contract Development

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: February 20, 2025 at 1:00 pm Updated: February 20, 2025 at 6:12 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: February 20, 2025 at 1:00 pm

In Brief

Halliday has launched its protocol, the first platform that enables high-level programmable workflows for smart contracts, which AI agents can autonomously execute while adhering to guidelines.

Halliday Introduces The First Agentic Workflow Protocol To Advance Smart Contract Development

Agentic workflow protocol Halliday announced the launch of its platform, aiming to remove the need for writing smart contracts by enabling AI agents to interact securely with blockchain applications, representing the first protocol that enables dynamic, high-level programmable workflows for smart contracts, which AI agents can autonomously execute while adhering to strict, immutable guidelines.

“In shifting the paradigm from smart contract development to agentic workflows, we are bringing blockchain into the agentic era,” said Griffin Dunaif, CEO of Halliday, in a written statement. “This is a major step forward for businesses looking to integrate AI and blockchain, allowing developers to build applications in hours, not years,” he added.

Traditional smart contracts are often slow, costly, and inflexible, requiring months of audits and updates to accommodate new features. Halliday’s protocol removes these limitations, allowing developers to create blockchain applications without needing to write new smart contracts for each use case. By offering a unified programming model, the Agentic Workflow Protocol simplifies development, reducing the need for extensive backend infrastructure work. 

As blockchain adoption grows, developers face the challenge of integrating decentralized applications across an expanding array of protocols, chains, and services. The complexity of these ecosystems often diverts attention from core product innovation, with developers spending years on integrations and infrastructure. Halliday’s Agentic Workflow Protocol addresses these inefficiencies by enabling developers to define on-chain workflows in a high-level programming model, which cuts down on development time and operational overhead. 

Exploring Halliday’s Approach: Automating Actions On Behalf Of Users With Safety And Compliance

Halliday’s approach introduces agentic workflows, where tasks are carried out with immutable guardrails, permitting AI autonomous systems, agents, and software to execute actions on behalf of users while ensuring safety and compliance. This enables seamless automation of on-chain actions across smart contracts. Zero-trust AI delegation allows AI agents to safely perform blockchain transactions within predefined constraints, guaranteeing both compliance and security. A unified programming model enables developers to define workflows using familiar high-level languages rather than low-level contract code. Additionally, pre-built integrations eliminate the need for custom infrastructure, while Halliday handles execution logic across multiple services and chains. 

Halliday’s protocol is designed to be future-proof and forward-composable, ensuring that workflows automatically adapt to new protocols and virtual machines without needing costly updates. This makes development faster, more secure, and more scalable. The agentic workflow protocol is currently in early access and will be rolled out throughout Q2. Developers interested in leveraging agentic workflows are invited to join the early access program for Q2.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

