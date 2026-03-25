GoMining Introduces In-App Hotel Booking Feature, Expanding Digital Asset Utility Into Travel Payments

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief GoMining has launched a crypto-based hotel booking feature that enables users to pay with digital assets and earn mining power rewards within its ecosystem.

GoMining, a platform focused on Bitcoin-related services, has introduced GoMining Travel, a hotel booking feature integrated directly into its mobile application. The new functionality enables users to search, reserve, and pay for accommodations using GOMINING tokens, Bitcoin, or USDT from existing wallet balances.

The launch reflects a broader shift in travel payments, as an increasing number of users rely on cryptocurrency-based services rather than traditional banking systems. The use of stablecoins and wallet-based transactions is reducing reliance on currency conversions, minimizing transaction fees, and addressing delays commonly associated with cross-border payments.

GoMining Travel is designed for users already operating within the platform’s ecosystem, allowing them to manage and spend digital assets without transferring funds خارج the application. The booking process enables users to select destinations and dates and complete payments directly from their wallets without requiring withdrawals or third-party platforms.

Crypto-Based Travel Payments Introduce Mining Rewards Model

Unlike conventional booking services that provide loyalty points or credits, the platform offers rewards in the form of terahashes per second (TH/s), a unit used to measure mining power. Following the completion of a hotel stay, the allocated TH/s is credited to a user’s selected mining setup within the application, increasing its computational capacity and potential Bitcoin output over time. Estimated reward levels are displayed prior to confirming a booking.

The level of rewards is determined by a user’s tier within the platform’s membership structure, with returns starting at 1% for entry-level users and increasing to up to 4% for higher-tier participants. In cases where users do not yet operate a mining setup, accumulated rewards are stored and applied once a miner is activated.

“Our users already mine and earn inside GoMining, and many of them spend through cards,” said Mark Zalan, CEO of GoMining in a written statement. “Travel was the next logical step because it lets them use their crypto on something real without ever pulling funds out of the ecosystem. With TH/s cashback, every booking actually boosts their mining power; something no traditional hotel platform can offer,” he added.

The initial rollout is limited to hotel bookings, with additional travel services, including flights, under consideration for future updates. Users are able to track booking activity, reward accrual, and mining performance through a dedicated interface within the application.

The feature is being made available globally to GoMining’s user base, which the company reports includes approximately 5 million registered users, further extending the platform’s integration of digital asset utility into everyday spending activities.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

