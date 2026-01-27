en en
January 27, 2026

Gate Wallet Introduces Gas Station To Strengthen Web3 Multichain Infrastructure

Alisa Davidson
Published: January 27, 2026 at 6:05 am Updated: January 27, 2026 at 6:05 am
Edited and fact-checked: January 27, 2026 at 6:05 am

In Brief

Gate Wallet’s new Gas Station feature streamlines multichain transactions by automatically covering network fees, enhancing usability, transparency, and scalability across multiple EVM networks.

Gate Wallet Introduces Gas Station To Strengthen Web3 Multichain Infrastructure

Gate Wallet, a part of the global digital asset platform Gate, has introduced a new feature called Gas Station, designed to enhance the core Web3 user experience and further its “All in Web3” strategy. As multichain activity becomes increasingly common, users often face challenges such as fragmented gas resources and high preparation costs, with transactions frequently failing due to insufficient gas. Gas Station addresses this issue by linking a dedicated gas account directly to each user’s EVM wallet, automatically covering network fees when native tokens are low, effectively transforming gas from a pre-transaction requirement into a seamless backend capability.

The feature strengthens Gate Wallet’s multichain integration and scalability, supporting cross-chain gas payments across ten major EVM networks, including Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Base, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism, Linea, GateChain EVM, and Gate Layer, with additional networks planned. Users can fund the gas account with more than 100 popular crypto assets, such as GT, USDT, USDC, ETH, and BNB, providing flexible and unified support for multichain operations and significantly reducing the need to hold separate native tokens for different networks.

Gas Station Simplifies Multichain Transactions And Strengthens Web3 Infra With Incentives And Transparency

Gas Station reflects Gate’s broader philosophy for Web3 development, emphasizing that platform-level solutions should absorb complexity rather than passing it on to users. By centralizing tasks like gas management and cross-chain coordination, Gate aims to make Web3 experiences more intuitive, reliable, and accessible for everyday users. The feature also maintains the platform’s focus on security and transparency, with all payment records fully accessible, balances and expenditures traceable, and no extra contract authorizations required, ensuring safe and verifiable transactions.

In order to encourage adoption, Gate has introduced a limited-time incentive program, offering new users exclusive gas subsidies upon their first deposit, while frequent users can earn rebates and referral commissions. This initiative further reduces multichain gas costs and promotes engagement with the feature.

Gas Station exemplifies Gate’s continued investment in foundational Web3 infrastructure and user experience, reducing operational friction and transaction failures while reinforcing the platform’s role as a reliable multichain hub. As decentralized applications diversify and multichain usage grows, improvements at the infrastructure level such as Gas Station are positioned to directly enhance platform competitiveness and broaden user participation in the on-chain ecosystem.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

