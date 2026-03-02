Gate Strengthens Global Presence With AI-Powered Trading, Multi-Asset Ecosystem, And Expanded Regulatory Compliance

In Brief Gate has surpassed 50 million users, signaling a shift from fast growth to system maturity with expanded multi-asset trading, AI-driven tools, and strengthened global compliance.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate has surpassed 50 million registered users, marking a key stage in the platform’s development and signaling a shift from rapid expansion to a focus on system stability and operational maturity. The growth in user numbers has been accompanied by increases in active users, trading volume, and market coverage.

Data indicates that Gate consistently ranks among the top three exchanges globally in terms of overall trading volume and liquidity, with its 24-hour spot trading volume ranking second worldwide. Perpetual futures trading volumes and overall trading strength also remain among the global top three, while the platform supports over 4,400 cryptocurrencies, maintaining extensive market coverage.

Gate has established a diverse global user base that includes retail, professional, and institutional traders. Coordinated operations across multiple markets and product lines have strengthened network effects, fostering user engagement and retention. User growth remains steady, providing a stable foundation for long-term development.

On the trading front, engagement with the platform’s products is expanding, with TradFi-related assets such as stock and metal tokens encouraging multi-strategy and cross-asset trading. The platform has upgraded its decentralized trading service, Gate DEX, to include on-chain spot, derivatives, and multi-chain trading, allowing parallel centralized and decentralized trading paths.

Gate Advances AI-Driven Multi-Asset Trading And Strengthens Global Compliance To Support Long-Term Market Competitiveness

The launch of GateAI aims to enhance users’ understanding of market dynamics by organizing price volatility and market data, supporting decision-making across multiple asset classes. The platform is pursuing Intelligent Web3 development, using AI and systematic tools to simplify processes such as cross-chain operations, wallets, gas, and risk control, transforming Web3 from a transactional tool into long-term infrastructure.

Gate’s multi-asset trading ecosystem now integrates crypto and traditional financial assets within a single account framework. Users can trade metals, equities, forex, indices, and commodities alongside cryptocurrency products, with spot and derivatives trading supported 24/7. The platform’s trading depth, asset coverage, and breadth of use cases place it among industry leaders, establishing a foundation for long-term competitiveness in multi-asset markets.

The platform continues to invest in security, risk management, compliance, and technology. Its latest reserves report showed total reserves of $9.478 billion as of January 6, 2026, representing 125% coverage across nearly 500 user assets, exceeding the 100% industry safety benchmark.

Gate has also expanded its global regulatory compliance. Gate Technology Ltd in Malta obtained a MiCA license and a Payment Institution license under PSD2, while Gate Information Pty Ltd in Australia is registered with AUSTRAC as a digital currency trading provider. Multiple entities across Malta, Cyprus, the Bahamas, Japan, Australia, and Dubai have completed relevant registrations, licenses, or approvals, reflecting ongoing international compliance expansion.

The 50 million-user milestone underscores Gate’s transition from growth-focused expansion to consolidation of system capabilities. Supported by stable liquidity, a multi-asset ecosystem, and global compliance measures, the platform demonstrates structural maturity and long-term competitiveness, positioning itself for continued integration of cryptocurrency with traditional finance.

