Gate Launches Precious Metals Trading, Introducing 24/7 XAU And XAG Perpetual Futures

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gate has launched a new Precious Metals Section offering 24/7, USDT-margined gold and silver perpetual futures with up to 50x leverage, expanding its derivatives platform to bridge traditional assets and crypto markets.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate disclosed the launch of a dedicated Precious Metals Section, initially introducing USDT-margined perpetual futures for XAU, representing gold, and XAG, representing silver.

These new derivatives products support leverage of up to 50x and allow continuous trading 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Trading of the relevant futures contracts is scheduled to officially commence at 09:00 UTC on January 14th, and users are able to access the Precious Metals Section through the Gate website or the Gate App within the Futures trading interface.

According to the announcement, the introduction of precious metals into Gate’s derivatives ecosystem follows strong market performance since the beginning of 2026. Data referenced in the report indicates that spot gold has recorded an annual cumulative increase of nearly 7%, with prices surpassing $4,600, while spot silver has risen by approximately 23%, outperforming major cryptocurrency assets such as Bitcoin over the same period.

By offering USDT-margined perpetual futures for XAU and XAG, Gate integrates traditional safe-haven assets into a crypto-native trading environment, enabling round-the-clock trading while enhancing price discovery efficiency and providing additional tools for risk management.

From a product design perspective, Gate explained that the pricing index for the Precious Metals perpetual contracts is derived from multiple comprehensive precious metals trading venues, which is intended to improve transparency and stability in pricing and deliver a more reliable benchmark for futures trading. This structure is designed to reflect established TradFi pricing methodologies while meeting the high-frequency trading demands and risk control standards typical of cryptocurrency derivatives markets.

Multiple Trading Scenarios Bridging TradFi And Crypto User Demand

With respect to trading scenarios, Gate stated that Precious Metals perpetual futures can be utilized across a range of strategies, including macroeconomic hedging, directional market trading, cross-market arbitrage, and portfolio risk management. For traditional finance participants, the contracts provide greater trading flexibility without requiring changes to familiar asset exposures, while crypto-focused traders gain the ability to incorporate gold and silver into their portfolios, thereby improving diversification and overall risk resilience.

From a broader product strategy standpoint, the company indicated that the launch of the Precious Metals Section introduces standardized, tradable futures linked to traditional safe-haven assets into the cryptocurrency derivatives landscape. This development is described as expanding the scope of cryptocurrency derivatives markets while creating additional mechanisms for cross-market capital allocation and coordinated trading strategies.

Platform Strengths Power Continued Expansion Of The TradFi Product Portfolio

As a globally recognized digital asset trading platform, Gate has developed extensive expertise in derivatives operations, liquidity provisioning, and risk management infrastructure. The addition of the Precious Metals Section is presented as a further expansion of Gate’s TradFi product portfolio and as part of the company’s long-term objective of strengthening the connection between traditional financial markets and the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Looking ahead, Gate reported that it intends to continue evaluating the tokenization potential of other traditional asset classes and, within compliant and risk-controlled frameworks, progressively broaden its range of trading scenarios across indices, commodities, and diversified derivatives, contributing to the evolution of cryptocurrency trading platforms toward more comprehensive global financial infrastructure.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

