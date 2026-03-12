Galxe-Backed Gravity Chain Opens Developer Access To ‘Longevity’ Testnet

In Brief Gravity Chain has launched its Gravity L1 Longevity Testnet with high-performance benchmarking tools, providing developers early access to test and optimize the network ahead of its mainnet release.

Layer 1 blockchain Gravity Chain, developed by Galxe, announced the launch of its Gravity L1 Longevity Testnet, marking a milestone in its technical development and the final stage prior to the deployment of the L1 mainnet.

The project has continued to advance its Gravity stack with the aim of achieving real-time EVM performance, introducing Grevm (Gravity EVM), contributing optimizations to the Reth ecosystem, and enhancing the Gravity SDK to support a fully integrated, high-performance Layer-1 architecture.

Initial benchmarking of the Longevity Testnet has shown notable performance under controlled conditions. In a three-validator cluster configured with 8 vCPUs and 16 GB of RAM per node, the network achieved an approximate block time of 200 milliseconds and recorded throughput of 9,500 to 11,000 transactions per second for ERC20 transfers.

These results were obtained using relatively modest hardware, highlighting the project’s focus on delivering high throughput with cost-efficient infrastructure. Testing further indicated that throughput limitations were primarily related to disk persistence latency rather than CPU or execution performance, suggesting additional capacity as the underlying infrastructure scales. Detailed benchmark results and bottleneck analyses have been made available.

In order to promote transparency and reproducibility, Gravity Chain has released a fully replicable benchmarking framework. Developers can reproduce performance tests using the open-source gravity_bench tool, following guides that cover the deployment of ERC20 contracts, preparation of large account pools, execution of sustained transaction loads, and measurement of throughput and latency.

Access to the Longevity Testnet infrastructure has been made available to developers, including RPC endpoints, a testnet faucet, and a testnet explorer. Additionally, Gravity Chain provides documentation for deploying validator clusters, allowing teams to run independent environments and evaluate high-performance network configurations.

The Longevity Testnet is intended to provide an operational environment for developers, validators, and infrastructure teams to conduct experiments, execute stress tests, and engage directly with the Gravity L1 architecture. The initiative emphasizes fast execution, high throughput, and on-chain performance as the project prepares for the launch of its mainnet.

