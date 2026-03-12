en en
News Report Technology
March 12, 2026

Galxe-Backed Gravity Chain Opens Developer Access To ‘Longevity’ Testnet

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 12, 2026 at 4:28 am Updated: March 12, 2026 at 4:28 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: March 12, 2026 at 4:28 am

In Brief

Gravity Chain has launched its Gravity L1 Longevity Testnet with high-performance benchmarking tools, providing developers early access to test and optimize the network ahead of its mainnet release.

Galxe-Backed Gravity Chain Opens Developer Access To ‘Longevity’ Testnet

Layer 1 blockchain Gravity Chain, developed by Galxe, announced the launch of its Gravity L1 Longevity Testnet, marking a milestone in its technical development and the final stage prior to the deployment of the L1 mainnet. 

The project has continued to advance its Gravity stack with the aim of achieving real-time EVM performance, introducing Grevm (Gravity EVM), contributing optimizations to the Reth ecosystem, and enhancing the Gravity SDK to support a fully integrated, high-performance Layer-1 architecture.

Initial benchmarking of the Longevity Testnet has shown notable performance under controlled conditions. In a three-validator cluster configured with 8 vCPUs and 16 GB of RAM per node, the network achieved an approximate block time of 200 milliseconds and recorded throughput of 9,500 to 11,000 transactions per second for ERC20 transfers. 

These results were obtained using relatively modest hardware, highlighting the project’s focus on delivering high throughput with cost-efficient infrastructure. Testing further indicated that throughput limitations were primarily related to disk persistence latency rather than CPU or execution performance, suggesting additional capacity as the underlying infrastructure scales. Detailed benchmark results and bottleneck analyses have been made available.

Gravity Chain Launches Reproducible Benchmarking Tools And Opens Testnet For Developers

In order to promote transparency and reproducibility, Gravity Chain has released a fully replicable benchmarking framework. Developers can reproduce performance tests using the open-source gravity_bench tool, following guides that cover the deployment of ERC20 contracts, preparation of large account pools, execution of sustained transaction loads, and measurement of throughput and latency.

Access to the Longevity Testnet infrastructure has been made available to developers, including RPC endpoints, a testnet faucet, and a testnet explorer. Additionally, Gravity Chain provides documentation for deploying validator clusters, allowing teams to run independent environments and evaluate high-performance network configurations.

The Longevity Testnet is intended to provide an operational environment for developers, validators, and infrastructure teams to conduct experiments, execute stress tests, and engage directly with the Gravity L1 architecture. The initiative emphasizes fast execution, high throughput, and on-chain performance as the project prepares for the launch of its mainnet.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

