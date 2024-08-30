GaiaNet Opens Registration For Decentralized AI Hackathon, Offering $50,000 In Rewards

In Brief GaiaNet launches new hackathon focused on decentralized AI for living knowledge systems with $50,000 in rewards.

Decentralized computing infrastructure platform GaiaNet announced the launch of a new hackathon focused on decentralized AI for living knowledge systems. The event features a total prize pool of $50,000 for participants. Registration is now open and will run until September 19th, with winners anticipated to be announced on October 4th.

The hackathon features prizes in six distinct categories. These include $15,000 USDT for the best living knowledge system, $10,000 USDT for the most effective agent, $5,000 USDT for the best integration of domains and nodes, $5,000 USDT for the most innovative agents or domains, and $5,000 USDT for the best integration with GaiaNet’s featured partners.

Additionally, there is a $10,000 USDT prize for creating a digital twin of a cultural icon, awarded to the most lifelike representation of a historical figure. The total prize pool will be distributed among 100 winners, with a maximum of $100 awarded per team.

The “Most Brat Agent” category encourages participants to develop an agent that stands out through unconventional behavior, innovative use of data, or a distinctive personality that captivates and engages users. To enhance the project’s effectiveness, participants are advised to utilize clusters of agents or nodes and incorporate domain-specific features. The “Best Integration of Domains and Nodes” category invites participants to develop a distinctive integration utilizing any Web2 or Web3 APIs. This challenge is aimed at those who can creatively apply these nodes or connect various domains in new and inventive ways.

The “Most Innovative Agents or Domains” category offers participants the opportunity to develop a Web3 agent stack that showcases GaiaNet’s interoperability. This challenge focuses on creating a seamless and effective integration between agents, clusters of agents, or domains. Utilizing domain features that enhance node applications can further strengthen the integration. Meanwhile, the category dedicated to building integrations seeks projects that create plugins, integrations, or features to enhance the connectivity and extensibility of GaiaNet nodes and domains in collaboration with hackathon partners such as Mintair, Chainlink, OpenZeppelin, and Shutter Network. Participants are encouraged to explore how clusters of nodes or domain features can be utilized to improve the overall application.

GaiaNet Hackathon Unveils Criteria For Evaluating Entries

Each category is based on specific criteria. Technical complexity will be evaluated for its demonstration of quality engineering and technical understanding of GaiaNet. Creativity will be judged on the originality of the idea, innovative problem-solving, and the uniqueness of the solution. The potential impact will consider how the project could influence GaiaNet’s product roadmap and its ability to make a meaningful difference. Execution will be reviewed based on the quality of the user interface, design, and overall functionality.

In order to qualify for participation, developers must utilize GaiaNet’s infrastructure to deploy their AI agents, ensure that the AI agents can deliver relevant information and recommendations in response to user queries, and provide comprehensive documentation of their processes.

GaiaNet is a decentralized computing infrastructure that allows individuals and businesses to create, deploy, scale, and monetize their own AI services using proprietary data. By decentralizing the infrastructure, GaiaNet minimizes dependence on centralized entities, promotes innovation, and upholds data privacy.

