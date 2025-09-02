GAIA Launches Pre-Sale For Limited AI Smartphone With 7,000 Units Available Globally

In Brief Gaia Labs has launched the pre-sale of its limited-edition AI smartphone, offering 7,000 units with on-device decentralized AI, Web3 integration, and full user control over data and digital identity.

Gaia Labs, a developer of open-source infrastructure for decentralized AI agents and inference, has launched the pre-sale of its limited-edition AI smartphone as of September 2nd.

The pre-sale is initially available exclusively to waitlist subscribers, providing early supporters with priority access ahead of the device’s global debut at Korea Blockchain Week 2025. The initial release is limited to 7,000 units, marking it as a highly anticipated hardware launch within the decentralized AI sector. Following the exclusive waitlist period, the public pre-sale will also commence on September 2nd.

The smartphone is built on Galaxy S25 Edge hardware and operates on Gaia Labs’ proprietary Gaia AI Platform, offering users complete control over their data, AI agents, and digital identity from a single device. The Gaia AI Phone merges advanced hardware with an open AI operating system, enabling on-device AI functionality without reliance on cloud services or data collection.

Its software suite includes the Gaia AI Platform with decentralized AI tools, Gaia Node Runtime for secure local large language model (LLM) execution, a Voice-to-Agent Interface for natural language interaction, an Agent Launcher for easy deployment of custom AI agents, integrated on-chain identity and wallet features, pre-loaded Gaia Domains, options for local or networked AI computation, MCP-compatible agent protocols, and pre-installed Web3-native partner applications.

Early Adopters To Receive Exclusive Ecosystem Advantages

The Gaia AI Phone functions not just as a smartphone but as an entry point into the decentralized AI ecosystem. Early purchasers gain immediate and ongoing advantages, including priority access to new AI tools and Web3 project launches, opportunities to contribute computing power to the Gaia Network and earn GAIA tokens, and a pre-loaded Web3 domain valued at $199, activated upon delivery. The device is limited to 7,000 units, priced at $1,399, with the first 3,000 orders also receiving a complimentary Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) ticket. This tiered model incentivizes early supporters while providing exclusive access to Gaia’s decentralized AI platform, reflecting strong demand with over 10,000 subscribers already on the waitlist.

The phone is designed for a diverse user base. Web3 participants gain access to a curated ecosystem of AI tools, features, and tokenized incentives. AI developers can use the device as a mobile lab, retaining full control over their data and deploying AI agents directly from the device. Privacy-focused users benefit from fully local AI execution, avoiding reliance on cloud services or data tracking. Power users can take advantage of 2.3x faster on-device AI processing along with integrated secure identity features, combining performance and user sovereignty in a single device.

