From Tap-to-Pay to Mass Adoption: How User-Centric Design Will Revolutionize Web3 Usage

In Brief Web3’s adoption faces challenges due to user-friendly, straightforward blockchain products. To reach a wider audience, these innovative solutions need to be easy to use and improve users’ lives.

As Web3 continues to hit roadblocks on the path to adoption, it’s clear that this shift will come from blockchain products that are useful, straightforward, and familiar to the everyday user. Web3 has introduced the world to novel concepts, such as digital scarcity, innovative incentive structures, and new ownership models. While these paradigm shifts have gained traction within the crypto industry, creating a niche community of early adopters, the broader public has yet to embrace these possibilities as innovative solutions to everyday issues. For these concepts to reach a broader audience, Web3 products need to be easy to use, useful, and improve users’ lives.

And that’s the code Circle and Apple have cracked with the recent NFC upgrade that has opened the door for USDC tap-to-pay functionality on iPhones, bringing crypto capabilities to millions of iPhone users in one fell swoop. The move, which could open a $15.7 trillion market for Ethereum, is a masterclass in addressing the biggest barriers to Web3 adoption — user acceptance and solutionism.

Boosting Acceptance by Addressing Functional and Cultural Barriers

User acceptance of new technologies has often stemmed from overcoming both technological (functional) and psychological (cultural) barriers. Attempting to use a Web3 application will explain exactly why that is. A clunky process to create a new wallet, pressure to protect seed phrases, and the requirement to understand how to transact on different chains are just a few of the deterrents new users face.

On top of that, Web3 demands a new way of thinking about digital interactions, ownership, and value. However, without the right tools and process to ease this transition, these concepts remain inaccessible or seem like a waste of time to most people.

That’s where Chain Abstraction comes in. Chain Abstraction refers to the process of removing the user complexities currently typical with blockchain interactions to enable the seamless user experience necessary for Web3 adoption, allowing developers to build useful solutions to existing problems. As it applies to Apple’s new USDC payment functionality, users can engage with digital currencies seamlessly within a familiar Apple interface without needing to understand all the technical complexities underlying the technology.

Not only do users have the ability to transact with a digital currency on a familiar interface, but businesses that accept USDC payments will also experience quick settlement and low fees enabled by blockchain technology, a stark contrast to waiting one to two business days for settlement and paying high merchant fees when accepting traditional credit or debit card payments. In addition, widespread usage of USDC will affect global commerce, helping businesses, both large and small, to tap into new markets without the usual friction associated with cross-border payments and foreign exchange. By abstracting away the complexities of interacting directly with blockchain protocols, Chain Abstraction allows developers to focus on building accessible applications that can cater to the needs of everyday users. As a result, these developers are able to build applications that are both approachable and useful to wider audiences.

Blockchain Can’t Be the Be-All and End-All

Ironically, one of the issues holding Web3 back in an effort to drive adoption forward is “solutionism” — the idea that every problem can be solved by applying blockchain technology to it (and the subject of the next blog in this series). The industry is littered with examples of infrastructure projects that have tried to onboard brands directly, often with disappointing results. These attempts frequently falter because they focus on the technology rather than real user needs or business problems. For instance, many blockchain platforms have launched “enterprise solutions” that promise to revolutionize various industries, only to find lukewarm reception and limited adoption.

It’s not the role of infrastructure providers to “onboard brands” by simply pushing them into the crypto space for its sake. The goal should be to empower developers to create solutions that meet users where they are and solve real-world problems — solutions that are useful, accessible, and pleasant to use that also benefit from Web3’s decentralized, permissionless architecture. That’s what Chain Abstraction strives to address. By enabling developers to abstract complexities from end users, it enables wider access to the technology’s underlying benefits.

Apple and Circle have already caught on to this and, as a result, integrated blockchain technology in a way that makes sense for end users. Even with novel applications, we can’t view blockchain technology as a panacea. The success of Web3 hinges on creating user-centric products that deliver real value to users, not just within the crypto community or for the sake of having built a blockchain solution, but in the wider world.

This approach aligns with the thesis that adoption comes from utility. Embedding blockchain technology into everyday experiences can help users truly benefit from the unique properties that blockchains have to offer.

Keeping Users Top-of-Mind

Value-led integrations like Apple and Circle show how blockchain technology can be used to enhance existing services rather than replace them outright — tapping your phone to pay for goods and services in USDC trumps having to scan a wallet address and send tokens that way, even if the end result remains the same. Familiarity breeds comfort, and this integration could lead to broader adoption of digital currencies by making it easier for users to access them through familiar devices and payment methods.

For Web3 to reach its full potential, the focus must shift from pushing crypto for crypto’s sake or expecting users to get used to new ways of carrying out daily tasks to building infrastructure that provides real solutions to real problems. By abstracting away the complexities of blockchain and integrating it seamlessly into existing systems, we can create a more inclusive and accessible digital future. For infrastructure providers, the goal should be to empower products that deliver tangible benefits to users. Only then will Web3 break out of its niche and become a true force for change.

