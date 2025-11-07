From Mastercard To Hollywood: The Biggest Crypto Collaborations Of November’s First Week

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief November’s first week saw major crypto collaborations, with Ripple, Crypto.com, Binance, and others bridging finance, entertainment, and tech, highlighting the growing integration of blockchain with mainstream industries.

November’s opening week was marked by significant cryptocurrency collaborations interconnecting finance, entertainment, and technology.

The combination of Ripple’s stablecoin project with Mastercard, Crypto.com entering Hollywood, and Binance enabling Bahrain’s first Crypto-as-a-Service, showed how large companies are integrating classic systems with the innovation of blockchain and thus bringing crypto closer to mainstream acceptance.

Crypto.com and Hollywood.com Launch Entertainment Prediction Markets

Crypto.com has partnered exclusively with Hollywood.com to introduce entertainment-focused prediction markets, giving fans a chance to trade on outcomes tied to movies, TV shows, Broadway, music, and major awards.

The event contracts will be offered through Crypto.com Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-registered platform, allowing users to make regulated predictions via Hollywood.com. Crypto.com’s head of capital markets said the partnership opens a “new, legal prediction market” tailored for entertainment enthusiasts, expanding how people engage with their favorite content.

Hollywood.com’s co-CEO noted that the collaboration marks the first prediction platform dedicated entirely to pop culture and creative media, from chart-topping artists to reality show outcomes.

By merging blockchain-based prediction markets with the entertainment industry, the partnership introduces a new, interactive trading experience for fans — blending finance, culture, and technology into one of the most accessible entry points for mainstream crypto engagement.

Tink–Coinbase Partnership Simplifies Crypto Transactions in Germany

Tink, a Visa-owned open banking platform, has teamed up with Coinbase to launch Pay by Bank for crypto purchases in Germany. The feature lets users buy and sell digital assets directly from their bank accounts — no card details or manual data entry required.

By leveraging open banking APIs, Pay by Bank enables secure account-to-account transfers under the EU’s PSD2 framework. The integration gives Coinbase users a faster, safer way to access the crypto economy, reflecting growing consumer demand for streamlined mobile payments.

Tink’s Head of Commercial for Central Europe said the collaboration expands payment choice for German users while supporting “the next wave of crypto adoption.” Coinbase’s Germany Managing Director added that it highlights the exchange’s goal to remain “the most trusted and compliant” crypto provider in the region.

The rollout builds on Tink’s network of 13,000 financial institutions across 20 markets and its partnerships with Vodafone Germany and Adyen. As Pay by Bank gains traction across sectors, from telecoms to e-commerce, the move signals a broader shift toward low-cost, card-free payments. For both Tink and Coinbase, Germany’s mix of mature banking infrastructure and rising crypto adoption makes it a strategic market for innovation.

Ripple Teams Up with Mastercard, WebBank, and Gemini for Stablecoin Settlement Trial

Ripple has joined forces with Mastercard, WebBank, and Gemini to test using its U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, RLUSD, for credit card settlements. The pilot explores processing transactions for the Gemini Credit Card on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), marking a potential milestone for blockchain-based payments between a regulated U.S. bank and a major card network.

Mastercard’s Global Head of Digital Commercialization said the partnership demonstrates how “regulated, open-loop stablecoin payments” can enter the financial mainstream while maintaining consumer protection and compliance. The initiative also extends Ripple’s ongoing collaboration with Gemini following the launch of the Gemini Credit Card’s XRP edition earlier this year.

RLUSD, approved by the NYDFS and fully backed by cash reserves, currently holds a $1 billion market cap, with 80% of liquidity on Ethereum and 20% on XRPL. The pilot highlights how stablecoins could offer faster, cheaper settlements without sacrificing regulatory standards.

Ripple’s announcement coincides with a $500 million strategic investment led by Fortress Investment Group and Citadel Securities, valuing the company at $40 billion. The project underscores Ripple’s momentum as stablecoins — now a $306 billion market — continue gaining traction in mainstream finance.

SoftBank and OpenAI Alliance Signals AI Opportunities for Europe’s Crypto SMEs

The creation of SB OpenAI Japan, the consortium of SoftBank and OpenAI, underscores the power of alliances to speed up AI acceptance throughout the different sectors.

The target region of the project is Japan; however, Europe could also be the location for similar partnerships that would provide the crypto-friendly small and medium-sized enterprises with efficient and compliance tools.

The MiCA regulation of the EU, which is going to unify the crypto laws, and the AI Act, which will allow for testing sandboxes, make the European companies more capable in the area of responsible AI integration. Such frameworks will lower the licensing barriers and at the same time keep the innovation in line with the regulatory standards.

For companies providing crypto payment solutions, AI presents great benefits like automating the adherence to AML and CTF regulations, facilitating transactions, and improving the overall safety. This kind of incorporation not only reduces the risks tied to operations but also earns the regulators’ and users’ trust.

The SoftBank–OpenAI partnership models a scenario where investment, development, and adoption all happen simultaneously. If Europe were to implement such methods, then AI would be one of the factors deciding how crypto SMEs would grow and operate securely.

BBK and Binance Launch GCC’s First Crypto-as-a-Service Integration

The Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK) has teamed up with Binance to set up the first Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS) integration in the Gulf region, which is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Bahrain. The partnership was unveiled at the Gateway Gulf Investment Forum 2025 and is a significant step towards making the merging of banks with digital asset services possible.

BBK customers will be able to buy, sell, and manage cryptocurrencies directly from their BBK Mobile App without needing to open separate Binance accounts, all thanks to the Binance Link Program and Plug & Play APIs. This integration will facilitate a smooth transition where digital assets are treated just as traditional ones under BBK’s regulated framework.

The bank’s Group CEO pointed out that this is not just about the new technology but the changing customer experience, while the General Manager of Binance Bahrain added that it is a significant step towards Bahrain’s financial inclusion goals.

The project is in line with Bahrain’s digital economy strategy, thereby consolidating the country’s position as a leader in crypto regulation and fintech adoption.

If the plan receives approval, it would act as a demonstration for compliant CaaS across the GCC, proving to all the banks how they could safely integrate Web3 functionalities.

For Binance, it guarantees its spot as the architecture provider that is bringing the next wave of crypto adoption to the regulated financial ecosystems.

Bitpanda Expands to the UK with 600+ Digital Assets and Institutional Partnerships

The Austrian cryptocurrency platform Bitpanda has made its official entry to the UK where it has already made a comprehensive full-fledged digital asset offering of over 600 tradable assets in the country. The decision mirrors the increasing acceptance of crypto in Europe and thus the UK, positioned as an important market for both retail and institutional investors.

Bitpanda, with its more than 7 million users in Europe, works on the principle of blending easy access with tight regulation and is providing localized infrastructure that is customized for different levels of investors.

Bitpanda’s UK director said the firm offers “a real alternative” focused on user experience, transparency, and security. Survey data from the company suggests 15% of UK adults plan to invest in crypto in the future, underlining growing demand.

Beyond retail access, Bitpanda’s Technology Solutions arm will bring white-label crypto tools to UK banks and fintechs. With partnerships spanning Deutsche Bank, Société Générale, Raiffeisen, and LBBW, and collaborations with Arsenal FC and the NFL, Bitpanda’s expansion bridges institutional finance with mainstream crypto adoption — solidifying its reputation as a trusted gateway for digital asset investment.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

