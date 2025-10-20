FG Nexus Launches $200M Share Repurchase Program To Support Shareholder Value And ETH Growth Strategy

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief FG Nexus has launched a $200 million share repurchase program while continuing to expand its Ethereum holdings, staking strategies, and tokenization of its stock on the blockchain.

FG Nexus announced plans to commence its previously approved $200 million share repurchase program and has entered into an agreement with ThinkEquity to begin executing buyback purchases.

The company intends to acquire shares below its estimated Net Asset Value, which was approximately $5.10 per share as of October 20th, 2025.

ThinkEquity will conduct repurchases in accordance with Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, with purchases limited to a maximum of 25% of daily trading volume while the stock trades below $5.00 per share.

The timing and volume of repurchases will be influenced by market conditions, the company’s financial performance, and other investment opportunities. FG Nexus is not obligated to repurchase a specific number of shares, and the program may be suspended, modified, or terminated at any time.

The company also confirmed that it will not use its At-the-Market facility while the stock is trading below NAV to avoid dilution on an ETH-per-share basis, though it reserves the right to use the facility in an accretive manner if market conditions change.

FG Nexus Advances Ethereum Strategy With Staking, Yield Optimization, And Tokenized Stock Offering

FG Nexus operates on the Ethereum Standard with a focused objective of becoming the world’s largest corporate holder of ETH by a substantial margin. To optimize ETH yield, the company plans to engage in staking and implement additional yield-generating strategies, positioning itself as a strategic gateway into Ethereum-based finance, including tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) and stablecoin yield opportunities.

As of September, FG Nexus reported holding 49,715 ETH, valued at approximately $229 million, and continues to pursue staking and restaking strategies to increase yield generation.

Recently, the company partnered with Securitize to tokenize its common and preferred stock on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing shareholders to convert traditional shares into digital tokens, facilitating on-chain transfers with real-time settlement and automated compliance.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

