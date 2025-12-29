ELSA Evolves Into Full-Scale AI Agent System, Announces January TGE And Ecosystem Expansion Plans

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief ELSA reported major progress in 2025, evolving into a large-scale AI crypto agent platform while preparing a January token launch and long-term ecosystem expansion.

AI-based cryptocurrency copilot ELSA published a 2025 activity summary covering its developments, along with outlining future objectives.

According to the project, during the year, ELSA evolved from a simple conversational tool into a production-grade agent system capable of executing real financial operations across multiple blockchains, protocols, and asset types. By the end of the year, it had processed over $300 million in on-chain volume, demonstrating reliability at scale.

Early in 2025, users could already issue instructions in natural language, but the main effort focused on making execution dependable under real conditions. System improvements addressed latency, ambiguous requests, partial execution, and failure handling, shifting user intents into a stable operational model. Once the foundation matured, ELSA expanded into complex multi-step workflows, requiring agents to manage dependencies, context, and execution order. The platform also broadened across blockchains, asset classes, and languages without sacrificing stability.

Later in the year, ELSA introduced x402, enabling agents to pay for services autonomously using USDC on a per-request basis, eliminating traditional billing systems and enabling agent-native commerce. To ensure trust and accountability, ERC8004 added on-chain agent identity and verifiable execution proofs, completing a full cycle from instruction to execution, payment, and verification.

Despite technical progress, onboarding remained a key challenge. ELSA’s ongoing focus is to reduce entry barriers for new users while enabling agents to handle complexity and deliver usable, accessible autonomy.

The project has provided clarification regarding frequently raised topics related to points, snapshots, and the upcoming token generation event. The first version of the points program concluded earlier, while the second version remains active. A verification tool covering both versions is scheduled to be released in early January, prior to the planned token event. Before eligibility is finalized, the system will apply anti-sybil analysis, remove non-genuine or automated activity, and allocate rewards retroactively based on authentic historical participation.

With respect to Wallchain, the snapshot for the first reward period has already been completed, and the second period will occur after the token event on a date to be announced by that platform.

Following the release of the eligibility tool, the second points program will evolve into a more advanced structure that emphasizes sustained, high-quality usage and long-term contribution. This phase prioritizes genuine participation and consistent engagement, with strict filtering to ensure that rewards are directed toward real users rather than automated or exploitative behavior.

The token generation event is provisionally planned for January and will emphasize broad community distribution. The event is positioned as the start of the project’s next phase rather than its conclusion. Afterward, new participation systems will be introduced, including ongoing activity incentives, direct token earning through usage, expanded ecosystem engagement mechanisms, enhanced agent functionality, deeper agent-based commerce through x402, and increased verification of autonomous actions through ERC8004.

Looking toward 2026, the project is transitioning from simply developing agents to establishing interconnected ecosystems around them. The long-term objective is to enable agents to operate independently by discovering services, completing transactions, and executing actions autonomously, making interaction with blockchain systems more outcome-driven and less technical. In this framework, the token launch represents the beginning of a longer development cycle focused on sustained growth, continuity, and long-term community value rather than short-term milestones.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

