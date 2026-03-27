EigenCloud Introduces AgentKit To Power Verifiable, Revenue-Generating AI Agents With Onchain Capabilities

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief EigenCloud has launched a beta toolkit enabling developers to create autonomous, financially capable agents that can securely manage assets, execute transactions, and operate transparently on verifiable infrastructure.

Decentralized and verifiable cloud computing platform built on the Ethereum-based EigenLayer protocol, EigenCloud announced the release of the first beta version of EigenCloud AgentKit, a developer toolkit designed to simplify the creation of financially autonomous software agents operating on verifiable infrastructure.

The toolkit enables the development of so-called sovereign agents, which are capable of holding digital assets, managing wallets, executing payments, and operating continuously in an online environment with verifiable behavior. These agents function independently while maintaining transparency in their operations.

EigenCloud AgentKit consolidates multiple capabilities into a unified and flexible framework. Developers are able to deploy agents within trusted execution environments, allowing them to manage social media accounts, oversee blockchain-based treasuries, and pay for computational resources and inference services. The system is designed to support agents that can generate revenue, transfer funds, and operate autonomously while remaining auditable.

The platform provides mechanisms for assigning wallets and asset custody to agents, including support for stablecoins such as USDC. It also enables the creation of identity credentials and private keys for integration with external platforms, while ensuring that the code executed by the agent can be verified and that its actions can be confirmed as intended. Governance controls can be defined to regulate upgrades and establish limits on an agent’s authority, alongside automated deployment of verifiable computing resources and persistent data storage.

This infrastructure is positioned as a foundation for high-responsibility autonomous agents capable of handling real economic activity under transparent and enforceable conditions.

An initial application of the toolkit focuses on autonomous media agents that generate and distribute content across formats such as text, images, audio, and video. These agents are designed to manage their own digital presence and operate continuously, interacting with users and potentially generating revenue. The media domain has been selected as an early testing environment due to its emphasis on credibility, public interaction, and trust in a fragmented information landscape.

As part of this effort, a demonstration project named Sovra has been introduced. Sovra operates as an autonomous AI-driven cartoonist that produces and auctions its own content, manages a blockchain-based treasury within predefined constraints, pays for its computational requirements, and controls its own social media credentials.

Sovra operates within a trusted execution environment supported by cryptographic attestation, ensuring that its actions can be independently verified. Its operational rules, identity, and upgrade mechanisms are governed by enforceable conditions rather than centralized control, allowing it to function without reliance on a single operator or server.

AgentKit: Features And Components

The first version of AgentKit includes tools aimed at simplifying deployment and integration. These include command-line interfaces for initializing new agents, structured templates for defining agent behavior and governance, and an inference gateway that allows developers to select from multiple AI service providers while handling payments for both computation and inference. Additional integrations support monitoring through messaging platforms and automated publishing through social media accounts.

Economic autonomy is embedded into the system through support for blockchain-based payments, automated settlement for computational services, and tiered pricing options aligned with varying levels of verifiability. The platform also incorporates secure execution, verification dashboards, and persistent encrypted storage to maintain agent state and data continuity even in the event of system interruptions.

By combining secure computation, payment infrastructure, and key management into a single framework, the toolkit reduces the complexity typically associated with building such systems independently, enabling faster deployment of production-ready agents.

The development team has indicated that further enhancements are planned in the coming weeks, including expanded integrations with social platforms, additional governance templates, and the introduction of a user interface. Future updates are also expected to support emerging standards for agent-based commerce, allowing autonomous systems to transact and coordinate economic activity more efficiently.

These developments are presented as part of a broader effort to establish a new category of financially capable and verifiable autonomous agents operating within decentralized cloud environments.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

