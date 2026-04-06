dYdX Moves To Delist Low-Activity Trading Pairs Amid Push For Greater Market Efficiency

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief dYdX approved Proposal 374 with 91.07% support, initiating the wind-down of inactive trading pairs to improve liquidity, reduce operational costs, and streamline platform efficiency.

Decentralized exchange dYdX announced that Governance Proposal 374 has been approved, with 91.07% of participating votes cast in favor. The decision authorizes the wind-down of several USD-denominated trading pairs, including JASMY-USD, KOMA-USD, LINEA-USD, ME-USD, NEIRO-USD, PIPPIN-USD, RAY-USD, TRB-USD, TRY-USD, USDE-USD, YFI-USD, and ZEREBRO-USD. The measure reflects a broader effort to streamline platform operations and address underperforming markets.

The approved proposal outlines plans to move the specified markets toward final settlement, citing prolonged inactivity and insufficient trading volume as primary factors. Information shared within the exchange’s community forum indicates that none of the affected markets recorded any trades throughout the month of March, highlighting a sustained lack of engagement.

Further analysis of these markets shows consistent patterns, including an absence of trading activity over the entire month, limited liquidity, and inefficient order book conditions characterized by wide bid-ask spreads. Such conditions are generally viewed as reducing the effectiveness of trading environments, as inactive markets fail to offer meaningful execution opportunities and may negatively impact overall platform performance.

dYdX Targets Market Efficiency With Delistings And Structured Wind-Down Of Inactive Trading Pairs

The stated rationale behind the delisting initiative focuses on improving market quality and enhancing the user experience. By removing inactive pairs, the exchange aims to reduce operational complexity, including the costs associated with maintaining price oracles and infrastructure for underutilized markets. Additionally, consolidating liquidity into more active trading pairs is expected to support a more efficient allocation of capital and foster a more focused trading ecosystem.

From a technical standpoint, the implementation of the proposal involves disabling the identified markets, transitioning all associated trading pairs to a final settlement status, and discontinuing their related price feeds. These steps are intended to formally conclude activity within the affected markets in an orderly manner.

The timeline for this process follows a structured monthly delisting schedule. This vote follows an earlier approval involving additional trading pairs listed within the same governance framework, including AERO-USD, ANIME-USD, BANANA-USD, CORE-USD, CVX-USD, DASH-USD, DEGEN-USD, FLR-USD, GOAT-USD, HNT-USD, IOTA-USD, IOTX-USD, and IP-USD, further indicating an ongoing effort to refine market offerings.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

