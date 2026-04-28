DeFi United Rolls Out Plan To Restore KelpDAO rsETH Backing After Bridge Exploit

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by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Aave and DeFi United outline a plan to restore rsETH backing after a bridge exploit, recover collateral, stabilize markets, and resume operations, pending governance approvals and phased execution.

Liquidity protocol Aave reported that DeFi United, a coalition of ecosystem participants, has released a technical implementation plan aimed at restoring the backing of rsETH following an incident on April 18, 2026. The plan outlines a comprehensive process intended to return rsETH to full collateralization and reestablish normal market conditions.

The incident originated from an exploit affecting the rsETH bridge route between Unichain and Ethereum. A fraudulent inbound message was validated on the Ethereum side despite the absence of a corresponding asset burn on Unichain. This discrepancy resulted in the unauthorized release of 116,500 rsETH from the Ethereum-based adapter.

After the release, the assets were distributed across several addresses. A portion was deposited as collateral within Aave V3 on Ethereum, while another share was transferred to Arbitrum and used to open positions on Aave there. Additional amounts were routed through various platforms. At present, seven addresses linked to the exploiter maintain active positions backed by rsETH across Aave and Compound, accounting for roughly 107,000 rsETH from the total compromised amount.

The recovery strategy focuses on restoring the underlying value of rsETH and resolving the affected lending positions in order to recover excess collateral and address disruptions in the markets.

Restoration of rsETH backing requires aligning its value with the established exchange ratio, currently set at 1.07 ETH per rsETH. This process is supported by ETH commitments secured through the DeFi United initiative, though final execution depends on governance approvals, contractual agreements, and implementation timelines. The plan предусматривает depositing ETH into a designated bridge contract to fully reestablish backing. The ETH will be converted into rsETH in multiple phases and transferred to the bridge lockbox, allowing operations to resume securely. Additional safeguards have been implemented to strengthen bridge security before reactivation.

At the same time, efforts are underway to resolve impacted positions across Aave’s Ethereum and Arbitrum markets. This involves a structured liquidation process enabled by temporary adjustments to the rsETH price oracle, facilitating the unwinding of positions. The process may create a short-term deficit, which will be addressed afterward. Recovered collateral will be transferred to a multisignature wallet managed by DeFi United. All temporary configuration changes are expected to be reversed once the process is complete.

rsETH Recovery Plan Targets Full Collateral Restoration And Market Stabilization Amid Ongoing Risk Controls

Following recovery, the rsETH price feed will return to normal, and the reclaimed rsETH will be redeemed for ETH through standard procedures. The resulting ETH will be used to eliminate deficits across the affected markets. A similar process is planned for positions on Compound, with liquidity support provided by DeFi United, potentially enabling the recovery of additional funds.

During the recovery period, reserves of WETH and rsETH across several networks will remain temporarily frozen. The final stage involves restoring normal operations by unfreezing assets, reactivating markets, and reinstating standard loan-to-value parameters.

The plan is designed to restore full backing without distributing losses among users, although certain risks remain. These include reliance on governance approvals, execution dependencies, and the possibility of interference affecting liquidation outcomes. While additional security measures have been implemented, some residual risk persists until systems are fully validated in live conditions. To mitigate this, asset conversions and deposits will be conducted in stages.

If executed as intended, the coordinated steps are expected to fully restore rsETH backing and stabilize affected markets, with updates to be provided as the recovery progresses.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

