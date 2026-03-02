Crypto Weekly: February Wraps, Bitcoin Trapped Between $62K and $72K as Geopolitics Escalates

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitcoin has been glued to a range between roughly $62k and $72k for what feels like an eternity. It’s a tight, frustrating coil, and every time it fakes a breakout, it gets yanked back like a dog on a short leash.

Alright, let’s sit down and untangle this mess of a week. If you’ve been staring at the charts for the last month, you know the drill by now. We are trapped. Bitcoin has been glued to a range between roughly $62k and $72k for what feels like an eternity. It’s a tight, frustrating coil, and every time it fakes a breakout, it gets yanked back like a dog on a short leash.

Source: TradingView

We entered the week hoping for a spark. Instead, we got geopolitics. Hard.

The headlines this weekend were dominated by the tragic death of Iran’s Supreme Leader and the subsequent US-Israeli airstrikes. It’s the kind of black-swan-lite event that used to send crypto into a tailspin. And it did… briefly. We saw that classic weekend flush down to $63k, proving once again that when traditional markets are closed, crypto is the only game in town for pricing in global risk.

But here’s the fascinating part: we didn’t collapse. By Monday morning, Bitcoin was back to sniffing $68k. The market absorbed the shock. That’s a sign of maturation, or at the very least, a sign that the dip-buyers are still hungry.

The Z score of the Bitcoin-to-gold ratio. Source: TradingView

The market is currently battling two competing narratives. On one side, you have the “digital gold” thesis, which should thrive on geopolitical instability and the resulting fear of fiat devaluation. On the other, you have a “risk-on” asset that hates uncertainty, especially when it threatens to spike oil prices and reignite inflation.

Fed funds rate increased during times of conflict. Source: Maelstrom

Speaking of oil, that’s the real canary in the coal mine. Arthur Hayes made a great point this week: if this conflict escalates into a prolonged engagement, the US government is going to have to print trillions to pay for it. That’s bullish for Bitcoin long-term, but the immediate reaction is a stronger dollar and fears of sticky inflation (5% inflation risk, anyone?). It’s a messy paradox.

The Institutional Slow Grind vs. The Retail Apathy

While the headlines scream about war, the real story has been the quiet, grinding evolution of the space. Institutions are building, not buying. We saw Morgan Stanley apply for an OCC charter to custody crypto. That’s massive. That’s the plumbing being laid. But it doesn’t mean they’re buying Bitcoin today. It means they’re getting the shovels ready for the next wave.

Source: Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Meanwhile, the Spot Bitcoin ETFs finally snapped their five-week outflow streak. We saw over $1 billion flow back in over three days. Was that institutions “buying the dip,” or just a rebalancing by funds that were oversold? I lean towards the latter. This isn’t the manic retail inflow of 2024; it’s smart, disciplined money.

US Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows, in USD million. Source: Farside Investors

The juxtaposition is wild. On one hand, you have traditional finance giants like Barclays probing blockchain for deposits and payments.

Source: Bloomberg

On the other, you have retail sentiment hitting “historic fear” levels. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is flashing red, and Polymarket bettors are pricing in a 72% chance of Bitcoin below $55k. The crowd is bearish. Historically, that’s a contrarian indicator, but history is a tough guide in this macro environment.

The Altcoin Reality Check

Let’s be brutally honest about alts. It’s ugly out there.

Source: TradingView

Ethereum is down 60% from its highs. We saw a brief reclaim of $2k, but the selling pressure is relentless. Vitalik selling ETH (even for earmarked privacy projects) adds a psychological overhang, even if it’s de minimis compared to daily volume. The bearish options flow and the multi-year lows in network fees suggest that the “flippening” narrative is dead for this cycle. Ether feels like a value trap right now, even as TradFi (like Sygnum and Bitwise) continues to build infrastructure *on* it. The asset is suffering while the ecosystem endures.

ETH/USD (orange) vs total crypto capitalization (blue). Source: TradingView

Solana is showing some relative strength, but let’s call it what it is: a dead-cat bounce in a bear market. Yes, it led the recovery with a 10% pump, but it’s still down 72% from its high. The resilience is there in the data, but price is king, and price is a mess.

SOL weekly analysis by Crypto Scient. Source: X

This environment is brutal for altcoins. Without Bitcoin leading a sustained charge higher, most alts just bleed against both USD and BTC. The only real action is in niche narratives: tokenized Treasuries (which hit another ATH in market cap), and the weird world of Polymarket betting on which project ZachXBT will expose next.

An overview of the tokenized private credit market. Source: RWA.XYZ

For traders navigating this range, the path forward demands discipline: respect the established $62,000 to $72,000 channel as no-man’s land where buying support and selling resistance until a high-volume breakout confirms direction is the only safe play, while keeping one eye glued to the oil markets and the US dollar index because the Iran situation now serves as the macro kingmaker, where a sustained spike in energy prices would rekindle inflation fears, keep the Fed hawkish, and likely send Bitcoin reeling toward $60,000.

Binance stablecoin reserves have declined 18.6% in three months. Source: CryptoQuant

At the same time, recognize that liquidity is running on fumes with Binance stablecoin reserves down 19% since November, meaning any rally without fresh stablecoin inflows will be anemic and short-lived, and while the ETF outflow streak has finally paused, we need sustained weeks of inflows rather than a one-day $500 million pop to confirm genuine institutional appetite rather than a mere dip-buying blip. Ultimately, the market is exhausted from geopolitical whipsaws and false catalysts, stuck in that boring, painful cycle where builders build and institutions charter while price languishes, waiting for a macro catalyst — a Fed pivot, de-escalation in the Middle East, or a massive liquidity injection — because the reason for our next move isn’t coming from within crypto itself, and until then we simply grind, range, and wait for the market to finish growing up.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

