Croatian Football Federation Official Store App Becomes First to Integrate Crypto Rewards For Fan Loyalty
To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.
In Brief
Kadena has enabled the Croatian Football Federation’s official store app to offer automatic cryptocurrency rewards to fans, marking the first national team loyalty program with integrated crypto.
Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain platform Kadena announced that the Croatian Football Federation’s official store application has introduced automatic cryptocurrency rewards for fans, marking the first time a national team has integrated cryptocurrency directly into a fan loyalty program. From today, users of the application will receive 1% back in VATRENI tokens, powered by Kadena, on purchases of jerseys, scarves, and other merchandise. These tokens can be redeemed for merchandise and VIP experiences, with match tickets expected to be added in the future.
The loyalty program, which includes Kadena-powered ticket giveaways and reward pools, is part of a multi-year partnership announced in February. Fans can automatically earn VATRENI tokens in digital wallets linked to their accounts. Application adoption is projected to reach hundreds of thousands of wallets ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
The announcement arrives two days before Croatia faces the Czech Republic in a World Cup qualifying match on October 9th, followed by a fixture against Gibraltar on October 12th. These upcoming matches are anticipated to drive immediate engagement with the program as fans prepare to support the Croatian team in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup.
“For the Croatian Football Federation, integrating Kadena is a frictionless leap in fan engagement and monetization,” said Joel Woodman, Kadena’s Head of Partnerships, in a written statement. “Fans enjoy their familiar app experience, but under the hood, blockchain drives deeper loyalty and new rewards. The federation generates more revenue, reaches fans in smarter ways, and avoids the overhead of old-school loyalty platforms,” he added.
Kadena Expands Blockchain Capabilities With EVM Compatibility And Multi-Chain Chainweb Architecture
Kadena is a PoW blockchain ecosystem designed to deliver high throughput and minimal transaction fees through its distinctive Chainweb architecture. The platform supports developers, enterprises, and a large global user base. It addresses the blockchain trilemma by enabling horizontal scalability while maintaining security comparable to Bitcoin and ensuring full decentralization.
Kadena is currently rolling out EVM compatibility on its testnet, allowing Solidity smart contracts to operate alongside Pact, its native secure smart contract language. This expansion enables the creation of applications that are both scalable and secure, while remaining accessible to a wider audience.
Recently, Kadena launched its Chainweb EVM testnet and opened the Chainweb EVM Developer Portal to provide broader access for developers. This move aligns with the platform’s goal to offer an EVM-compatible, multi-chain system that functions as a decentralized alternative to Layer 2 rollup solutions.
Disclaimer
In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.
About The Author
Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.More articles
Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.