Cracking the Code of Web3 Growth with Addressable’s Wallet Intelligence

Addressable tracks and analyzes over 1.8 billion wallets, shedding light on user behavior in a space built on anonymity. In this interview, CEO and Co-Founder Tomer Sharoni explains how the company helps Web3 teams cut through the noise, identify real users, and scale with data-driven marketing. From wallet-based targeting to the rise of stablecoin payments, Tomer offers a sharp look at the future of crypto growth.

Can you please share your journey into Web3?

The journey into Web3 started as a hobby. The three co-founders: Asaf, Tomer, and myself come from backgrounds in big data and cybersecurity. We worked in both the public and private sectors in Israel for nearly 20 years.

Crypto was a shared passion for years. Asaf was writing university research on it, I was trading, and even built mining rigs to mine Bitcoin early on. Tomer, in his previous roles, collaborated with law enforcement to trace fraudsters and attackers through their crypto activity. By 2021, we could see how quickly the space was growing and decided to dive in. In mid-2022, we left our jobs and made Addressable a full-time venture.

As data professionals, we knew that anonymity in crypto posed a real challenge. Businesses and communities had no clear way of knowing who they were working with or how to retain them. After six months of market research, we discovered the biggest pain point was user retention, specifically, understanding which users were there for the long run and which were just chasing incentives. So, we created Addressable as a user platform for Web3, which is a kind of user database.

Using our big data experience, we built a system that can identify patterns among wallets, such as who stays, who buys, and who just extracts value and leaves. That’s how Addressable began.

What are the core use cases Addressable is solving for Web3 growth teams today, and how have they evolved over the past year?

Web3 growth teams still rely on outdated playbooks. Many projects create hype before even launching a product. Marketing usually revolves around community building, KOLs, and PR. But this excitement doesn’t always translate to real business outcomes.

A major issue is that teams can’t distinguish between users who are truly interested in their product and those who are just there for airdrops or rewards. Incentives can create short-term engagement but don’t build long-term relationships. Our challenge, and our solution, is helping businesses identify the signal from the noise. We help teams understand who their real users are and how to acquire and retain them based on product fit, not just incentives.

How does Addressable’s wallet-based advertising engine differ from traditional Web2 targeting solutions?

In crypto, users can stay anonymous while still paying you. That’s a huge advantage, but it also makes follow-up communication difficult.

At Addressable, we’ve built a simple, streamlined system to help businesses capture more users similar to the ones who’ve already transacted with them. We also help them retain those users using retargeting and multi-channel communication.

We started with acquisition: for example, if you’re a DeFi protocol, we help you target people who recently spent money on similar platforms. But over the past year, we’ve expanded to retention. We’ve created a tool called “User Radar”—a kind of CRM for Web3 that allows businesses to track wallet interactions on their sites and re-engage users with customized messaging based on behavior.

What types of brands (DeFi, gaming, NFTs) are best suited for Addressable’s growth suite, and how do the use cases differ?

Our tools work best for businesses that are already generating some revenue and want to grow and retain users. We see strong success across verticals like centralized and decentralized exchanges, wallets, casinos, games, lending protocols, and anyone accepting crypto payments.

Recently, many new businesses have come to us asking if we can help them target users who want to pay with stablecoins, for things like flights or vacations. The answer is yes. We can identify and retarget those users with crypto-specific messaging. Often, businesses don’t want to put crypto messaging in front of everyone, just the crypto-relevant audience. That’s exactly what we help them do.

How does Addressable’s platform help campaigns distinguish between whales, active users, and dormant wallets?

Our system classifies every wallet using many characteristics. We can identify stakers, gamers, highly active users, and dormant ones, like those who’ve been inactive for three months. We have a database of 1.8 billion wallets, each tagged accordingly. So if you want to filter for DAO voters or users who bought specific assets with stablecoins in the past month, that’s all possible.

What recent product updates have had the most impact on campaign performance or client experience?

We’ve added support for Reddit ads, Twitter ads, and programmatic platforms. On top of these, we built a DMP (Data Management Platform) to target specific wallets using ad IDs like Twitter or Reddit handles.

One of the biggest boosts came from dynamic optimization. Our pixel and SDK, on the client’s site or app, track user actions. The system then automatically optimizes ad targeting by learning which parts of the audience actually convert. It adds lookalikes of high-converting users and drops underperformers. We run this optimization daily.

What’s the most misunderstood aspect of performance marketing in Web3 today?

Unlike buying shoes online, crypto conversions take time. People do research and read content, and they need several touchpoints before trusting a brand enough to deposit funds.

So we created a two-step funnel: First, we measure cost per wallet to bring users to your site. Then, we track how much it costs to convert them, whether through a deposit or transaction. This full-funnel view helps clients understand the real cost per conversion and optimize accordingly.

What trends are you seeing as Web3 growth teams shift budgets from community incentives to paid ads?

The industry is maturing. With Bitcoin at all-time highs and major crypto legislation in progress, there’s more serious investment and adoption happening. Today’s players aren’t just speculative token projects; they’re real fintechs and retailers integrating crypto into their operations.

That’s where Addressable fits in best. We’re not as useful for the early-stage community-building phase. However, once a company wants to scale beyond its initial superfans, it needs mass marketing, data-driven, targeted, and aimed at users most likely to convert.

Does Addressable see wallet identity replacing the cookie in the next 12–18 months?

Wallets are important, but not the only identity layer. People have multiple wallets and use centralized exchanges, such as GitHub, Twitter, and more. We’re seeing a diversification of IDs across crypto.

Our CRM approach connects all these IDs, wallets, social logins, and exchange IDs, so businesses can engage users more effectively. Wallets are critical, but they’re just one piece of the puzzle.

Which Web3 verticals, like infrastructure, social, DePIN, or stablecoins, are currently showing the strongest ad performance?

The best use case for crypto is money. Payments with stablecoins and investments in tokenized real-world assets are exploding. The stablecoin market is growing fast, and it is expected to double from $200B to $400B in a year. We’re seeing adoption from banks, governments, and businesses.

Around this growth, a whole ecosystem of APIs, trading platforms, and payment infrastructure is emerging, allowing anyone to become a fintech with a few API calls.

Finally, what can Web2 marketers learn from wallet-based advertising in Web3?

Web3 is innovative, and many of its ideas will trickle into Web2. Concepts like building a community of superfans, incentivizing early adopters, and launching products with authenticity rather than polish are valuable lessons.

Web3 users expect brands to be transparent and real. They want a human connection. Web2 marketers can adopt this by letting users have a stronger voice, be more involved, and humanize their brands from the start.

