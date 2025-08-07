en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
August 07, 2025

Coral Protocol Outperforms Microsoft By 34% With Top GAIA Benchmark For AI Mini-Model

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 07, 2025 at 10:00 am Updated: August 07, 2025 at 5:40 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: August 07, 2025 at 10:00 am

In Brief

Coral Protocol’s multi-agent system outperformed Microsoft-backed Magnetic-UI by 34% on the GAIA Benchmark, demonstrating that intelligent orchestration of smaller models can rival or surpass traditional large-scale AI approaches.

Coral Protocol Sets New Benchmark For Mini-Agent AI Systems, Surpassing Microsoft By 34% On GAIA Test

Decentralized infrastructure for collaborative AI, Coral Protocol reported that its multi-agent system outperformed Microsoft-supported Magnetic-UI by 34% on the GAIA Benchmark—an unprecedented result that suggests horizontal scaling may offer a more effective approach than expanding model parameters. The protocol’s system leverages intelligent orchestration across multiple agents, rather than focusing solely on increasing model size.

This performance marked the highest verified score on the GAIA Benchmark using mini agents, supporting NVIDIA’s premise that well-coordinated smaller models could play a key role in the future of AI. The outcome, according to Coral’s developers, reflects a conceptual shift in how AI scalability is approached rather than a pure increase in system power.

As an open protocol, Coral facilitates the expansion of AI capabilities by enabling coordination between specialized agents globally, instead of relying on centralized general models. Its architecture allows for parallel, secure interaction among agents, enhancing the functionality of language models of all sizes in tasks requiring advanced reasoning, planning, and problem-solving.

“This breakthrough marks a turning point in AI infrastructure,” said Coral CTO Caelum Forder in a written statement. “It’s proof that horizontal scaling isn’t just possible—it’s practical, and Coral is the most effective way to do it. The Internet of Agents is now a working reality. If you are an agent developer, just Coralise it. If you are an application developer, build it better for less using our infrastructure,” he added.

Coral Tops GAIA Benchmark, Validates Power Of Small Models In Advanced Agentic Systems

Amid increasing competition to develop advanced agentic systems, much of the focus has remained on scaling up models to manage growing task complexity. Coral’s recent performance challenges this prevailing approach, aligning with findings from a recent NVIDIA study suggesting that smaller systems can deliver high performance without compromising speed, security, or efficiency. The GAIA Benchmark, a comprehensive evaluation suite for advanced AI, is designed to assess how well systems handle real-world tasks that would typically demand substantial time and skill from human experts. Comprising 450 complex prompts that test research, analytical, and reasoning capabilities, the benchmark serves as a key industry metric for evaluating the effectiveness of general-purpose large language model (LLM) agents. 

Coral’s GAIA Agent System, used in the benchmark test, is based on the Coral Protocol and draws from the design principles of CAMEL’s OWL. It incorporates specialized agents to carry out a range of tasks including research, analysis, critique, planning, and web navigation, all of which communicate through Coral’s MCP server infrastructure. 

Leading the GAIA Benchmark rankings for smaller models indicates Coral’s potential to extend the functionality of AI systems via a graph-based structure. This result suggests that high-performing, lightweight agents can be created using smaller models—facilitating broader data handling, smoother ecosystem integration, and enhanced inter-agent communication.

“The role of small models in agentic systems has been undersold to date, but the tides are starting to turn,” said Caelum Forder. “We have proven that such models can scale beyond their previously known limits and outcompete the incumbents. I’m confident they have a central role to play in the future of agentic AI,” he concluded.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

TON Dataset Now Available On AWS Public Blockchain Platform For Enhanced Analytics

by Alisa Davidson
August 08, 2025

DJED Becomes Open Source, Paving The Way For The World’s First Multi-Chain Private Stablecoin

by Alisa Davidson
August 08, 2025

From Dubai To Bali: Crypto Content Creator Campus Heads To Lisbon In November 2025

by Alisa Davidson
August 08, 2025

O.XYZ’s Ahmad Shadid Warns National Security Priorities May Undermine Fairness And Transparency In AI

by Alisa Davidson
August 08, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

TON Dataset Now Available On AWS Public Blockchain Platform For Enhanced Analytics

by Alisa Davidson
August 08, 2025

DJED Becomes Open Source, Paving The Way For The World’s First Multi-Chain Private Stablecoin

by Alisa Davidson
August 08, 2025

From Dubai To Bali: Crypto Content Creator Campus Heads To Lisbon In November 2025

by Alisa Davidson
August 08, 2025

O.XYZ’s Ahmad Shadid Warns National Security Priorities May Undermine Fairness And Transparency In AI

by Alisa Davidson
August 08, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
TON Dataset Now Available On AWS Public Blockchain Platform For Enhanced Analytics
News Report Technology
TON Dataset Now Available On AWS Public Blockchain Platform For Enhanced Analytics
by Alisa Davidson
August 8, 2025
DJED Becomes Open Source, Paving The Way For The World’s First Multi-Chain Private Stablecoin
News Report Technology
DJED Becomes Open Source, Paving The Way For The World’s First Multi-Chain Private Stablecoin
by Alisa Davidson
August 8, 2025
From Dubai To Bali: Crypto Content Creator Campus Heads To Lisbon In November 2025
News Report Technology
From Dubai To Bali: Crypto Content Creator Campus Heads To Lisbon In November 2025
by Alisa Davidson
August 8, 2025
O.XYZ’s Ahmad Shadid Warns National Security Priorities May Undermine Fairness And Transparency In AI
News Report Technology
O.XYZ’s Ahmad Shadid Warns National Security Priorities May Undermine Fairness And Transparency In AI
by Alisa Davidson
August 8, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.