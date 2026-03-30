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News Report Technology
March 30, 2026

CoinFello Launches Publicly At EthCC, Introducing AI-Powered Onchain Automation With Full User Custody

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 30, 2026 at 8:20 am Updated: March 30, 2026 at 8:20 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: March 30, 2026 at 8:20 am

In Brief

CoinFello has launched publicly at EthCC, offering a self-sovereign AI platform that lets users research, execute, and automate blockchain transactions via natural language while retaining full control of their wallets and private keys.

 

CoinFello Launches Publicly At EthCC, Introducing AI-Powered Onchain Automation With Full User Custody

CoinFello, a self-sovereign AI platform for automating and executing onchain actions, has officially launched to the public at EthCC in Cannes. The platform offers a conversational interface that allows users to research, perform, and automate blockchain transactions using natural language while retaining full control over their wallets and private keys.

Previously accessible only through a private alpha waitlist, CoinFello is now available via its web application. The platform enables users to send tokens, swap assets, bridge across blockchains, and interact with decentralized protocols through a chat-based system that translates plain language instructions into blockchain operations.

The launch coincides with growing interest in the intersection of DeFi and autonomous AI agents. While decentralized finance holds hundreds of billions of dollars in total value, user engagement remains limited compared with the global population of cryptocurrency holders. Complexity, usability challenges, and security concerns have contributed to many crypto assets remaining idle, as users hesitate to engage with staking, bridging, or yield-earning mechanisms due to potential errors or irreversible actions.

Platform Architecture And Security Features

CoinFello’s architecture emphasizes security and user autonomy. Rather than granting AI agents direct access to wallets, the platform employs a delegation model that allows users to set limited permissions with configurable token and time restrictions. Private keys remain on the user’s device and are secured at the hardware level on macOS through Secure Enclave technology. Existing MetaMask or EVM-compatible wallets can be connected via smart account delegations, and the platform can create a smart account linked to a user’s externally owned account (EOA) for automations. Transactions are presented in readable form before execution, enabling user approval at every step.

The platform also integrates with the emerging ecosystem of personal AI agents. Through CoinFello’s agent skill—recently launched for OpenClaw and compatible with other agents such as Claude Code, Kiro, and Hermes—AI agents can request delegated permissions and perform actions like sending tokens, swapping assets, or staking within user-defined limits, without ever accessing private keys directly.

At EthCC, CoinFello will demonstrate its technology to Ethereum developers and the broader Web3 community. The conference is among the largest Ethereum-focused events worldwide, drawing builders, investors, and media covering blockchain infrastructure and emerging technologies.

The public release includes features such as natural language transaction execution, delegation-based permissions, cross-chain routing, and automation for recurring transactions. A notification system informs users of executed automations, potential risks, and new opportunities across supported networks.

This launch represents the initial phase of CoinFello’s roadmap toward a progressively decentralized infrastructure designed to support both consumer applications and developer integrations within the expanding AI agent ecosystem.

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Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
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