Circle Goes Public On NYSE With $1.1B Raise Amid Strong Investor Demand

In Brief Circle has gone public on the NYSE under the ticker CRCL, raising $1.1 billion in an IPO that was oversubscribed 25 times.

Payments infrastructure provider and USDC stablecoin issuer Circle has officially transitioned into a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange, and began trading under the ticker symbol CRCL.

On the day of its debut, the company secured $1.1 billion in capital, exceeding initial projections. The public offering of its common shares attracted strong demand, reportedly being oversubscribed by a factor of 25.

Based on outstanding shares, Circle’s valuation stands at approximately $6.9 billion, while its fully diluted valuation, which accounts for options and warrants, reaches $8.1 billion.

The company priced its expanded initial public offering at $31.00 per share, involving the sale of 34,000,000 Class A common shares. Of these, Circle is directly offering 14,800,000 shares, while selling shareholders are offering 19,200,000 shares. Additionally, Circle has granted underwriters a 30-day option to acquire up to 5,100,000 more shares to accommodate potential over-allotments.

Circle Revives IPO Plans After Delay

Circle operates as an international financial technology company, providing infrastructure that allows businesses to utilize digital currencies and public blockchain networks for global payments, commerce, and financial services. The company is in the process of developing what it describes as the most extensive and widely adopted stablecoin platform, and through its regulated subsidiaries, it issues both USDC and EURC stablecoins.

According to data from CoinGecko, USDC currently represents approximately 24.5% of the total stablecoin market, with a circulating supply valued at $61.5 billion.

Circle initially submitted its initial public offering (IPO) registration to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this year on April 1st. However, following tariff-related announcements by President Donald Trump on April 2nd, which led to a downturn in global financial markets, the company chose to delay its IPO. A previous effort to go public in 2021 involved a proposed acquisition by a holding entity based in Ireland, although that transaction ultimately did not materialize.

