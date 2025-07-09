en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
July 09, 2025

Circle And OKX Join Forces To Enable Instant USD–USDC Conversions For OKX Users

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: July 09, 2025 at 9:16 am Updated: July 09, 2025 at 9:16 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: July 09, 2025 at 9:16 am

In Brief

Circle and OKX sign a strategic agreement that paves the way for OKX to integrate 1:1 USD-to-USDC and USDC-to-USD conversions on its global trading platform, enhancing trading options for over 60 million OKX customers worldwide.

Circle And OKX Join Forces To Enable Instant USD–USDC Conversions For OKX Users

Issuer of the USDC stablecoin, Circle announced that it has entered into a partnership with the cryptocurrency exchange OKX aimed at enhancing liquidity for USD-to-USDC and USDC-to-USD conversions. This collaboration is intended to improve access to USDC for over 60 million users globally who engage with OKX’s platform. 

As a result of this agreement, users will be able to convert USD into USDC and vice versa at a fixed 1:1 ratio across the suite of OKX’s products and services. In addition, the integration will streamline the process of moving funds on and off the platform through aligned banking partners, thereby facilitating smoother use of USDC in trading, payments, and other financial applications.

Jeremy Allaire, Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of Circle, highlighted that demand for USDC continues to grow among both businesses and individuals seeking to utilize a new, internet-native form of high-utility money. He emphasized that OKX plays a leading role in the digital asset market and noted that by expanding the availability of USDC to OKX’s user base, which exceeds 60 million globally, the initiative contributes to the broader development of digital asset ecosystems. Circle’s CEO also remarked that this collaboration supports the integration of USDC with a diverse array of Web3 wallets and payments applications being developed by OKX.

The partnership with Circle holds importance for OKX due to its role in enhancing liquidity and increasing access to USDC, which he described as a market-leading stablecoin, noted OKX Founder and CEO Star Xu. In his opinion, the collaboration is aimed at improving the overall user experience on the OKX platform, while also advancing the adoption of stablecoins in routine financial activities.

Circle And OKX To Launch Educational Initiatives And Expand USDC Utility 

Circle and OKX also intend to jointly implement a range of educational and community-focused initiatives designed to inform users about the advantages and use cases of digital currencies, including USDC. 

The collaboration is expected to expand user options, improve the overall trading experience on the platform, and open up broader opportunities for both individual users and businesses to incorporate USDC into their financial activities in a more streamlined manner.

Circle operates as a global financial technology company focused on enabling enterprises of varying sizes to utilize digital currencies and public blockchain infrastructure for purposes including payments, commerce, and financial services. The company is actively developing what it describes as the largest and most widely adopted stablecoin network. Through its regulated affiliates, Circle issues both USDC and EURC. 

Recently, Circle announced the rollout of Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol Version 2 (CCTP V2) on the Solana blockchain, a move that extends its stablecoin functionality across a wider range of blockchain networks.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

5 Best Free Brain-Rot And Faceless Video Generators 2025

by Alisa Davidson
July 09, 2025

Will AI Replace All Jobs? An Analysis Of Different Scenarios

by Alisa Davidson
July 09, 2025

Kraken And Backed Deepen xStocks Reach With BNB Chain Integration

by Alisa Davidson
July 09, 2025

Akave Cloud Goes Live On Avalanche, Delivering Verifiable Enterprise-Grade Storage For AI, DePIN And SaaS Workloads

by Alisa Davidson
July 09, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

5 Best Free Brain-Rot And Faceless Video Generators 2025

by Alisa Davidson
July 09, 2025

Will AI Replace All Jobs? An Analysis Of Different Scenarios

by Alisa Davidson
July 09, 2025

Kraken And Backed Deepen xStocks Reach With BNB Chain Integration

by Alisa Davidson
July 09, 2025

Akave Cloud Goes Live On Avalanche, Delivering Verifiable Enterprise-Grade Storage For AI, DePIN And SaaS Workloads

by Alisa Davidson
July 09, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
5 Best Free Brain-Rot And Faceless Video Generators 2025
News Report Technology
5 Best Free Brain-Rot And Faceless Video Generators 2025
by Alisa Davidson
July 9, 2025
Will AI Replace All Jobs? An Analysis Of Different Scenarios
News Report Technology
Will AI Replace All Jobs? An Analysis Of Different Scenarios
by Alisa Davidson
July 9, 2025
Kraken And Backed Deepen xStocks Reach With BNB Chain Integration
Business News Report Technology
Kraken And Backed Deepen xStocks Reach With BNB Chain Integration
by Alisa Davidson
July 9, 2025
Akave Cloud Goes Live On Avalanche, Delivering Verifiable Enterprise-Grade Storage For AI, DePIN And SaaS Workloads
News Report Technology
Akave Cloud Goes Live On Avalanche, Delivering Verifiable Enterprise-Grade Storage For AI, DePIN And SaaS Workloads
by Alisa Davidson
July 9, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.