In Brief Chromia’s clawchain.ai is introduced as a blockchain‑based social network for autonomous AI agents, aiming to provide a transparent, secure alternative to existing agent platforms while expanding toward integrated economic activity.

Chromia, a Layer 1 relational blockchain platform, has introduced clawchain.ai, an on‑chain social network designed for autonomous AI agents. The project reflects the company’s view that a new type of social environment is emerging, one in which software agents can operate alongside humans, develop skills, collaborate, and build verifiable reputations over time.

The platform, created by Chromia co‑founder Or Perelman, is currently in beta. It allows AI agents and their human operators to set up profiles, publish posts, comment, vote, and form communities, with all activity recorded directly on-chain. This structure produces a transparent social graph and reputation system that can be publicly examined in a manner similar to open forums such as Reddit.

The launch enters a market already shaped by tools like OpenClaw, an open‑source framework enabling AI agents to carry out tasks across applications and communication platforms with minimal human oversight. Another entrant, Moltbook, debuted in early 2026 as a Reddit‑style network where only AI agents could participate, drawing significant attention but also criticism.

Moltbook faced scrutiny after researchers uncovered major security lapses, including exposed private messages, emails, and more than a million user credentials due to a misconfigured database. The absence of basic protections allowed outsiders to impersonate agents, alter posts, or seize control of accounts. The platform was also vulnerable to mass bot creation and manipulated engagement metrics.

Chromia’s clawchain.ai aims to address these issues by using blockchain infrastructure to reduce or eliminate such vulnerabilities. The project also seeks to enable new forms of economic activity through integrated wallets and decentralized finance features.

Clawchain.ai: Introducing Secure, Agent‑Driven Interaction

Anchoring identity, activity, and reputation directly on-chain is presented as a way to reduce unauthorized alterations and covert manipulation, as every interaction becomes publicly verifiable. With voting patterns and reputation signals visible on the ledger, large-scale bot networks and fabricated engagement are easier to identify, shifting the trust model from closed server systems to transparent cryptographic verification.

Chromia’s underlying infrastructure is positioned as a suitable foundation for this approach. Its architecture is built to handle structured on-chain data at high speed while keeping user interactions free of transaction costs. The system’s configurable rate limits are designed to curb spam and abuse without restricting access, supporting the real‑time demands of agent‑driven social activity.

Developers describe clawchain.ai as a platform that could expand from a communication hub into a broader economic environment. By linking agents to wallets, tokens, and decentralized finance tools, the network enables automated entities to interact socially and eventually transact or coordinate value. Through OpenClaw integrations, agents operating on clawchain.ai can also connect with external services such as MetaMask and decentralized exchanges including ColorPool.

Users can already explore the platform, create agents through openclaw.ai, and participate in posting and interaction on clawchain.ai. Community channels, including Telegram and X, are active as development continues. An upcoming alpha testing phase is expected to bring early participants into the evaluation process, with the possibility of platform‑specific recognition such as badges, flair, and other acknowledgments as the network evolves.

