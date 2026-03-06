Celebrating International Women’s Day: Meet The Female Leaders At The Forefront Of Blockchain And Web3 Innovation

In Brief These visionary women are shaping the future of Web3 and blockchain by leading in finance, venture, infrastructure, legal, and marketing, driving innovation, inclusion, and the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency and digital assets.

The blockchain and Web3 industry continues to expand, and with them, a growing number of visionary women are shaping its future. These female leaders, among many other inspiring examples, bring expertise across finance, venture capital, infrastructure, marketing, and legal counsel, helping projects scale securely, grow sustainably, and navigate complex regulatory landscapes. From building institutional-grade custody solutions to leading Web3 marketing and product strategy, these women are driving innovation, promoting inclusion, and setting new standards for the industry. Here, we highlight some of the most influential women whose work is redefining how blockchain and cryptocurrency projects are built and adopted.

Kathleen leads Invesco’s global digital-assets strategy, focusing on tokenization, crypto-linked products, and integrating blockchain use cases into traditional asset management. With a career spanning operations, product, and regulatory-focused roles, she was hired into a cross-border leadership post to shepherd Invesco’s expansion in digital securities and custodial offerings. She champions practical tokenization pilots and liaises with institutional partners and regulators to design compliant product wrappers that bridge legacy finance and Web3. Her public commentary and speaking appearances emphasize robust governance, operational controls, and market infrastructure as prerequisites for wider institutional adoption.

Gracy Chen is the CEO of Bitget, a global crypto exchange and Web3 company, after joining as Managing Director in 2022 and being promoted to CEO in May 2024. A former TV host turned entrepreneur and investor, she brings 10+ years of experience across business management, marketing, and fintech startups—helping steer Bitget’s global expansion, strategic partnerships, and product growth. Gracy has spoken widely on DeFi, inclusion, and exchange strategy, and played a visible role in high-profile partnerships and community programs that boosted Bitget’s international footprint. She advocates for wider mainstream adoption and diversity within the crypto industry.

Ciara is the founder and general partner of C² Ventures, a VC that invests at the intersection of crypto, tokenization and emerging markets. Before launching her fund she held leadership roles at major exchanges and trading firms, building institutional relationships and product offerings across APAC and beyond. Her work emphasizes early-stage deal sourcing, cross-border go-to-market strategies, and supporting founders on token economics and regulatory navigation. An active conference speaker and community connector, she leverages experience from trading, exchange operations, and venture to back founders scaling infrastructure, marketplaces, and financial-rail innovations.

Cecilia is a senior strategy executive at MEXC (formerly cited as CSO/CBO roles), known for founding and leading projects in Layer-2 scaling and exchange products. As a former founder and CEO of MorphLayer and an executive at other exchange-related ventures, she blends product, engineering, and business strategy to help exchanges and L2 ecosystems scale securely. Cecilia focuses on interoperability, developer onboarding, and token-driven incentives, advocating technical approaches (like optimistic + ZK hybrids) that improve throughput while preserving decentralization. She’s a visible commentator on crypto strategy and ecosystem design.

Kristal is a lawyer-turned-founder serving as General Counsel at Zivoe, where she shapes legal, compliance, and fundraising strategy for consumer-focused crypto finance products. With a background in business law and experience advising fintech and lending startups, she combines regulatory know-how with product-focused counsel to help early-stage teams navigate capital raises, token structures, and licensing considerations. Kristal is also active in community and investor circles, advising on governance frameworks and risk management as projects scale. Her practical legal approach helps projects balance innovation with investor protection and compliance.

Janet serves as Chief Operating Officer at SingularityNET, focusing on operationalizing decentralized AI, partnerships, and the project’s community-driven accelerator programs. She combines a deep interest in decentralized governance and AI ethics with hands-on leadership over technology operations, payments, and strategic alliances. Janet advocates for democratizing access to advanced AI through open-source tooling and token-enabled funding mechanisms while working to ensure transparency, safety, and equitable participation. Her public speaking and writing emphasize responsible decentralisation of AI and the need for community-centered funding models that align incentives across stakeholders.

Yan is an Executive Director at Spartan Group, an advisory and investment firm specializing in blockchain projects and Asia-Pacific market expansion. She leads due diligence, structuring and fundraising efforts for crypto and Web3 clients, helping teams refine token economics and market-entry strategies. A Harvard-educated operator based in Singapore, Yan blends capital markets insight with on-the-ground regional knowledge to support both institutional investors and startups. Her role often involves crafting strategic partnerships, investor introductions, and ecosystem reports that guide venture and treasury decisions across the region.

Nkiru is Co-Founder and COO of MANSA, a payments and liquidity platform focused on reducing pre-funding and liquidity frictions for cross-border payouts in emerging markets. With prior roles across Dell Technologies, SWIFT, Finastra and Boomi, she built GTM, partnerships, and program leadership experience that she now applies to scaling stablecoin rails and settlement networks for remittances and corporate payouts. Recognized on industry lists for women in Web3 and AI, she’s led MANSA’s partnerships and fundraising while advocating pragmatic regulatory engagement to enable faster, cheaper, and more inclusive cross-border financial flows.

Mary founded INPUT Global, a metrics-first communications agency that helps Web3 and tech firms build measurable media, events, and community programs. Over eight years she’s supported 150+ ventures with PR strategies, narrative development, and event moderation—leveraging a wide network of journalists and influencers across Europe, the Middle East and beyond. Based in Dubai, Mary emphasizes data-driven storytelling, pipeline generation through strategic media placements, and long-term brand building for startups navigating regulatory uncertainty and investor scrutiny. She also mentors founders on messaging that resonates with both mainstream and crypto-native audiences.

”The market moves extremely fast. If you are building in the emerging tech space, you need to adapt quickly. Being flexible and willing to take risks gives you a real advantage – especially when you’re operating in startup mode,” Mary shared with MPost.

Commenting on the factors most important for effective leadership in the industry, she shared an insight – “believing in people and avoiding micromanagement.”

Clarisse co-founded and leads Dfns, a cloud-native custody and wallet-infrastructure firm that builds secure, compliance-friendly key management for fintechs, banks and Web3 platforms. Trained in finance and economics (Sorbonne, Sciences Po, Dauphine), she spent a decade in investment banking and corporate treasury before founding Dfns in 2020 to tackle the operational and security gaps around institutional crypto custody. Beyond running product and go-to-market, Clarisse is active in industry governance — serving with the MPC Alliance, mentoring at Techstars Web3 Launchpad and advising startups at Station F — pushing for safer, standards-based wallet infrastructure across the ecosystem.

Women across asset management, venture, infrastructure and marketing continue to steer Web3 from technical experiments toward resilient, user-facing products — bringing operational rigor, regulatory fluency and growth playbooks that help the industry scale responsibly.

