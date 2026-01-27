Cantina Introduces Web3SOC, Offering Unified Operational, Financial, Security, And Regulatory Standards For DeFi

In Brief Cantina has launched Web3SOC, a standardized framework that evaluates operational, financial, security, and regulatory readiness to bring consistent, institutional-grade diligence to decentralized finance.

Web3 security firm Cantina announced a collaboration with Uniswap Labs, Coinbase, Morpho, Maple Finance, Kiln, Steakhouse Financial, L1D, Secureum, Ethena, and Lido to introduce Web3SOC, a unified framework designed to assess operational, financial, security, and regulatory readiness within decentralized finance.

As decentralized finance (DeFi) continues to handle institutional-scale capital, infrastructure, and talent through live on-chain systems, existing evaluation methods for governance, security posture, financial stability, and regulatory compliance remain fragmented and uneven.

Institutions often adapt traditional due diligence approaches or attempt to construct new assessment processes tailored to DeFi, despite fundamental differences in structure and risk models, resulting in expectations that are inconsistent and difficult to compare across stakeholders.

Web3SOC aims to address this challenge by providing a standardized methodology and shared language for institutional-grade DeFi diligence, creating a more coherent framework for evaluating maturity across the sector.

“Institutions have long had private security checklists and diligence standards,” said Hari Mulackal, CEO and Co-Founder of Cantina, in a written statement. “Web3SOC brings a shared, accessible framework for readiness, risk, and trust at the convergence of our two worlds,” he added.

Web3SOC assesses organizations through four primary dimensions to provide a comprehensive picture of institutional readiness in DeFi. The operational dimension examines governance frameworks, organizational structure, decision-making processes, change management practices, and approaches to custody and key management.

The financial dimension evaluates economic architecture, capital resilience, treasury operations, and exposure to both counterparty and systemic risks. The security dimension focuses on protocol and infrastructure robustness, historical security performance beyond isolated audits, and the capacity to respond effectively to incidents.

The regulatory dimension considers compliance posture, disclosure practices, and jurisdictional requirements relevant to institutional participation. Together, these areas create an integrated framework that allows stakeholders to measure maturity, risk, and preparedness across the complex landscape of institutional DeFi operations.

Web3SOC Assessment Results Offer Private Insights And Public Certification, Providing Access To Standardized Diligence

A Web3SOC assessment generates a comprehensive scorecard and maturity classification intended to support diligence, benchmarking, and strategic improvement planning.

The detailed scoring is shared privately with the organization being assessed and can also be made available to institutional stakeholders as part of formal diligence processes.

Publicly, Web3SOC is represented through certification status, allowing organizations to indicate either that their certification is in progress or that they are fully certified. This approach ensures a clear public signal while maintaining an evidence-based foundation that is actionable in real-world diligence workflows.

Institutions can incorporate Web3SOC into their risk evaluation and diligence procedures to assess exposure to decentralized finance with consistency and structure. DeFi organizations have the option to conduct a self-assessment or collaborate with Cantina to initiate a full Web3SOC evaluation and pursue certification.

Web3SOC marks a significant shift for the industry by formalizing institutional expectations that were previously fragmented or implicit. The framework is accessible, standardized, and designed to facilitate alignment between traditional financial systems and decentralized ecosystems. It is intended to serve the broader Web3 community, reflecting a collective effort to elevate professional standards and operational rigor across the sector.

