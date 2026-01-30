Cantina And OKX Labs Launch $1M Onchain Bug Bounty To Strengthen Production DEX Security

In Brief Cantina and OKX Labs have launched a $1 million onchain bug bounty program to continuously secure and strengthen production smart contracts powering OKX’s decentralized exchange infrastructure.

Web3 security provider Cantina has partnered with OKX Labs to launch the $1 million OKX DEX Onchain Bug Bounty Program, a targeted effort to harden live smart contracts that power OKX’s decentralized exchange infrastructure on mainnet.

The initiative concentrates solely on production deployments, establishing a continuous, structured security review process intended to bring rigorous, repeatable standards to the upkeep of real-world onchain systems.

By framing the program around production-grade contracts rather than testnet code or prototypes, the partnership aims to align security incentives with the operational realities that matter most to users and liquidity providers.

The program invites independent security researchers to responsibly disclose vulnerabilities affecting OKX Labs’ DEX routing stack and associated onchain components, including multi-ecosystem router implementations that operate across several chains.

Scope definitions, authoritative repositories, and deployment references have been published on the official bounty page to provide clarity and reduce ambiguity for submitters, while ensuring that reported issues map directly to production risk. Cantina will manage submissions and triage, applying a disciplined workflow intended to preserve high-signal reporting and fast remediation.

Establishing Structured, Production-Focused Security Framework For Onchain DEX Systems

Designed as an operating practice rather than a one-off event, the bounty sets out clear eligibility criteria, responsible disclosure expectations, and rules of engagement that reflect the unique demands of critical financial infrastructure.

Rewards are structured by severity and real-world impact, with explicit ranges tied to production exposure; the program documentation details how findings are assessed and prioritized so that fixes can be coordinated with minimal disruption to live services.

This transparent approach aims to create aligned incentives for researchers and the OKX Labs security team while reducing the window of exposure for discovered vulnerabilities.

Beyond immediate vulnerability discovery and patching, the program is positioned to improve long-term operational resilience by normalizing continuous third-party review, accelerating time-to-fix, and feeding security intelligence back into development and deployment practices.

By combining Cantina’s managed bounty operations with OKX Labs’ production onchain footprint, the initiative seeks to raise the bar for how complex DEX systems are defended in the open, incentivizing proactive research and measurable improvements to user fund protections across the onchain trading stack.

