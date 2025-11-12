Calyx Launches Second Token Sale With ConsumerFi, Integrating AI And DeFi Across Multiple Blockchains

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Calyx has launched the ConsumerFi token sale, enabling seamless, cross-chain participation while integrating AI, DeFi, and user-controlled data.

Multichain token launchpad developed by Aurora and powered by NEAR Intents Calyx, announced the official launch of its second token sale featuring ConsumerFi, a next-generation consumer finance protocol that integrates decentralized finance with AI and real-world data, allowing users to monetize their digital activity while preserving privacy.

Following the success of last month’s oversubscribed Intellex sale, the ConsumerFi launch further advances Calyx’s goal of providing seamless and frictionless participation. The sale utilizes NEAR Intents, a rapidly expanding cross-chain interoperability layer that has achieved over $4 billion in total swap volume.

ConsumerFi aims to create a personal intelligence layer for decentralized applications and AI agents, converting fragmented consumer data into private, user-controlled insights. Built on NEAR AI and NEAR Intents, the protocol enables users to manage their data, generate personalized financial insights, and earn rewards from their online activity without compromising privacy.

Central to the system is the ConsumerGraph, an encrypted and portable data memory. Users can apply AI to transform daily interactions into opportunities to earn, save, and share value while keeping personal information confidential. NEAR AI processes this data privately to provide personalized insights, and NEAR Intents executes actions—from earning to investing—across multiple chains in a non-custodial, one-tap process. Revenue generated from user activity and data is shared directly with participants.

“Our goal is simple: to build the bridge between your real-world reputation and on-chain opportunity—creating credit that rewards who you actually are, not just your transaction history,” said Jon Hook, Core Contributor at ConsumerFi, in a written statement.

ConsumerFi Public Sale To Go Live November 13, Offering Multi-Chain Participation

The CFI public sale is scheduled to begin on November 13th via Calyx, offering 25 million tokens, or 2.5% of the total 1 billion supply, to participants across Ethereum, BNB Chain, Base, Solana, Polygon, Bitcoin, and additional networks, all without the need for bridges or swaps. This broad accessibility is expected to generate strong interest, as ConsumerFi is already operational at scale through existing SDK integrations, serving over 900,000 monthly active users across apps with more than 170 million downloads. These users have contributed over 32 billion data points, providing a continuous flow of personalized insights to support data-driven DeFi strategies.

Launching through Calyx allows for increased participation in ConsumerFi’s token sale. The platform supports multi-chain token launches, enabling investors to pledge funds on their native blockchain, reducing both cost and complexity. Users simply connect their wallet on any supported chain and use their existing assets to participate with a single transaction. Tokens are distributed according to the vesting schedule and can be claimed, held on Calyx, or withdrawn to any supported network.

The ConsumerFi token sale represents the integration of AI, DeFi, and user-owned data, a concept supported by prominent investors including Animoca Brands, Morningstar Ventures, Cypher Capital, Shima Capital, and NEAR Foundation.

“ConsumerFi perfectly embodies what Calyx was built for—real adoption, real users, and technology that makes Web3 invisible to the end user,” said Alex Shevchenko, CEO of Aurora Labs, in a written statement. “Leveraging NEAR Intents, token launches no longer belong to one chain. They belong to everyone,” he added.

Calyx is a cross-chain token launchpad developed by Aurora and powered by the NEAR Intents framework, designed to remove friction from public token sales. By enabling token launches across 19 blockchains simultaneously, Calyx allows investors to participate on the network of their choice without requiring complex cross-chain swaps.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

