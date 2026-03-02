Bybit Launches ‘BOB Advantage’ Campaign With Zero-Fee Bolivian Deposits And 5,000 USDT Prize Pool

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bybit has launched the BOB Advantage campaign, offering zero-fee Bolivian fiat deposits, tiered trading rewards, and integrated on- and off-ramps to expand cryptocurrency access and adoption in Bolivia.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit announced the launch of a new promotional initiative branded as the BOB Advantage, introducing zero-fee fiat deposits in Bolivian bolivianos (BOB) alongside a total prize pool of 5,000 USDT for eligible users.

The campaign will run from now until March 12th, and is designed to allow participants to receive up to 17 USDT each by completing a series of deposit and trading requirements that combine local-currency access with digital asset incentives.

Under the structure of the campaign, users may qualify for rewards across three progressive tiers. In the first tier, participants are required to deposit a minimum of 1,000 BOB and complete trades totaling at least 100 USDT in order to receive a 2 USDT reward. The second tier requires a minimum deposit of 5,000 BOB and a trading volume of 500 USDT, which qualifies participants for a 5 USDT reward.

The third tier requires a minimum deposit of 10,000 BOB and a trading volume of 1,000 USDT, with a corresponding reward of 10 USDT. Rewards are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, and all required actions must be completed within a seven-day period prior to the conclusion of the campaign.

Bolivian Fiat On- And Off-Ramps To Expand Crypto Access And Payment Infrastructure In Bolivia

The BOB Advantage also introduces fully integrated fiat on-ramp and off-ramp services for the Bolivian currency, positioning the exchange as an early provider of local-currency access for digital asset trading in Bolivia. The company stated that the initiative is intended to connect domestic financial infrastructure with global digital asset markets and to improve access to cryptocurrency services in the local market.

“This launch represents a defining moment for crypto adoption in Bolivia,” said Patricio Mesri, LATAM Country Manager at Bybit in a written statement. “Bybit enabling deposits and withdrawals in Bolivianos signals a decisive integration between the local financial system and digital assets. We were the first to make this move — and this is only the beginning. Much more is coming,” he added.

According to the company, the campaign forms part of a wider strategy focused on expanding compliant, efficient and low-cost payment infrastructure across emerging markets. Bybit said the BOB Advantage reflects its broader objective of reducing barriers to fiat access and strengthening its position in financial innovation across the Latin American region.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

