News Report Technology
October 16, 2025

Bybit Kazakhstan Showcases First-Ever QR-Based Crypto Payment At Digital Bridge 2025

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 16, 2025 at 7:01 am Updated: October 16, 2025 at 7:01 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 16, 2025 at 7:01 am

In Brief

Bybit Kazakhstan demonstrated QR-based crypto payments and completed the country’s first stablecoin regulatory fee at Digital Bridge 2025, advancing compliant digital finance in Kazakhstan.

Bybit Kazakhstan Showcases First-Ever QR-Based Crypto Payment At Digital Bridge 2025

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit Limited, operating in Kazakhstan as Bybit Kazakhstan and licensed by the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA), presented a new advancement in digital finance at Digital Bridge 2025, Central Eurasia’s largest international technology forum. 

In collaboration with the National Payment Corporation of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Bybit Kazakhstan demonstrated QR-based cryptocurrency payments in a test environment as part of its planned participation in the National Bank’s regulatory sandbox. 

Using Bybit Pay, users can scan a standard merchant QR code to complete purchases directly from their crypto wallets, with payments automatically converted into the national currency, the tenge (KZT).

“This is where digital assets become part of daily life,” said Mazurka Zeng, Executive Director of Fiat & Pay at Bybit, in a written statement. “Kazakhstan is one of the first countries in the world where you will be able to use a single wallet to pay for your morning coffee and much more over time. This is a real step toward financial inclusion powered by blockchain technology,” she added.

The initiative demonstrates Kazakhstan’s effort to securely integrate its payment infrastructure with the national financial system. Once implemented within the regulatory sandbox, QR-based cryptocurrency payments will be accessible at participating merchant locations, further supporting the adoption of digital assets within the country’s financial ecosystem.

Milestone For Stablecoin Use: First Regulatory Fee Paid Via QR Pay

In addition to consumer payments, Bybit Kazakhstan reached a regulatory milestone. During a side event at Digital Bridge 2025, organized by Bybit Kazakhstan, SkyBridge Digital Finance Ltd., a licensed participant of the AIFC FinTech Lab, completed Kazakhstan’s first regulatory fee payment in stablecoins using the Bybit QR Pay solution.

Bybit Kazakhstan served as the authorized provider, converting the stablecoin payment into fiat currency for direct transfer to AFSA, representing a significant step for compliant cryptocurrency use within the country’s regulated financial system.

“Our collaboration with AFSA and SkyBridge proves that digital finance innovation can coexist with strong regulatory oversight,” said Ablaikhan Aubakir, Country Manager at Bybit Kazakhstan, in a written statement. “Executing the first stablecoin-based fee payment bridges compliance with convenience and sets a precedent for future institutional adoption,” he added.

“The acceptance of our first fee in stablecoins marks a significant milestone toward a future-oriented financial ecosystem,” said Evgeniya Bogdanova, CEO of AFSA, in a written statement. “It highlights AFSA’s commitment to driving innovation and establishing secure, transparent, and adaptive regulatory frameworks that evolve with the pace of global financial transformation,” she added.

Mazurka Zeng took part in the panel “Stablecoins and the Future of Digital Finance” at Digital Bridge 2025, highlighting that stablecoins have the potential to connect traditional finance and decentralized finance, promoting secure and compliant digital payment solutions worldwide.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
