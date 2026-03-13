Bybit EU Named Lead Sponsor Of Paris Blockchain Week 2026 To Advance Regulated Digital Asset Innovation In Europe

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bybit EU, operating under the EU’s MiCAR framework, will serve as Lead Sponsor of Paris Blockchain Week 2026, with its executives participating in panels to advance discussions on regulated digital asset adoption in Europe and globally.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit EU, operating under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), announced that it will act as Lead Sponsor of Paris Blockchain Week 2026, highlighting its expanding influence in the development of the digital asset industry both in Europe and internationally.

The conference is scheduled to take place on April 15–16, 2026, at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris and is expected to bring together thousands of executives, investors, developers, and policymakers to discuss trends in digital finance and the increasing convergence between traditional financial systems and blockchain technologies.

Bybit’s involvement reflects the company’s strategic goal of evolving from a trading platform into a broader financial platform that bridges digital assets with the traditional economy, encompassing services such as trading, custody, payments, and wider financial accessibility.

Bybit EU Executives To Lead Panels, Shaping The Future Of Regulated Digital Asset Adoption

As part of the event, Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit, will appear on the conference stage alongside other industry figures. He will be joined by Ambroise Helaine, Country Manager France of Bybit EU, and Robert Macdonald, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer at Bybit, who will participate in panel discussions addressing market development, institutional adoption, and the evolution of digital asset platforms.

“Paris Blockchain Week has become one of the most important forums bringing together innovators, institutions and policymakers across the digital asset ecosystem,” said Georg Harer, Co-CEO of Bybit EU, in a written statement. “As the industry matures and regulatory clarity improves, the focus is shifting from trading cycles to the infrastructure being built around digital assets. Events like Paris Blockchain Week are where many of these conversations take shape,” he added.

Operating under the EU’s MiCAR framework, Bybit EU is authorized to provide regulated crypto-asset services throughout the European Economic Area while maintaining standards for governance, transparency, and investor protection.

Through its role as Lead Sponsor and the active participation of its executives, Bybit EU intends to contribute to discussions that will influence the next stage of digital asset adoption both in Europe and globally.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

