News Report Technology
February 13, 2026

Buck Raises Token Yield To 10% As Automatic Rewards Streamline On‑Chain Savings

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: February 13, 2026 at 5:59 am Updated: February 13, 2026 at 5:59 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: February 13, 2026 at 5:59 am

In Brief

Buck’s latest upgrade raises its token yield to 10% and introduces automatic reward distribution, aiming to simplify on‑chain savings while strengthening its position in the emerging SavingsCoin category.

Buck Lifts Token Yield To 10% And Rolls Out Automatic Reward Distribution

Digital asset technology firm Buck announced an update to its core yield‑bearing token, raising its annual return to 10% and introducing changes intended to streamline the user experience. The upgrade applies to the existing token rather than a newly issued asset.

The adjustment increases Buck’s yield from 7% to 10%, placing it among the higher‑yielding offerings in decentralized finance. The project has also removed the previous requirement for users to manually claim rewards, shifting to an automatic distribution model that sends yield directly to holders’ wallets.

Buck’s 10% Auto‑Yield Upgrade Signals Push Toward Next‑Gen SavingsCoins

“This is a monumental step forward for the Buck ecosystem,” said Travis VanderZanden, CEO of Buck Labs, in a written statement. 

“The 10% yield and automatic yield distribution are not just features, they are a commitment to our holders’ future financial freedom. We’re aggressively positioning Buck to be the leader of the new SavingsCoin category, providing an unmatched value proposition that redefines digital asset holding,” he added.

Under the previous structure, token holders were required to claim their rewards through the application. The new system removes that step, aiming to reduce friction and simplify participation in yield‑generating products. 

The update arrives as competition in decentralized finance continues to intensify, with users increasingly seeking sustainable yield models and straightforward product design. Buck’s changes reflect a broader trend toward simplifying on‑chain financial tools while maintaining transparent and predictable mechanics.

Buck, a digital asset technology firm, describes itself as the creator of what it calls the world’s first Bitcoin Dollar savings coin. The company offers annual rewards on its token, calculated by the minute and issued without lockup requirements, positioning the product as a flexible and globally accessible savings instrument within its broader community.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

