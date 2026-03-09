Brickken Joins UNE–ISO Committee To Develop Global Standards For Institutional Tokenization

In Brief Brickken has joined UNE’s national standardization committee to help develop and advance globally recognized institutional-grade tokenization standards based on frameworks like ERC-7943.

Institutional-grade tokenization infrastructure provider Brickken has announced its inclusion in UNE’s national committee CTN 71/SC 307, the Spanish organization responsible for coordinating national standardization efforts in alignment with European and international frameworks through ISO.

Through this membership, Brickken has become an active participant in Working Group 4, which works directly with the international ISO TC 307 committee. The company’s stated objective is to support the development and adoption of a global standard for institutional-grade tokenization technologies, drawing on existing frameworks such as ERC-7943.

Tokenization is increasingly recognized as a foundational component of modern financial infrastructure. As adoption continues to grow, the industry requires clear, interoperable, and internationally recognized standards, particularly for institutional applications where security, compliance, and governance are essential. Participation in UNE’s standardization committee allows Brickken to provide both technical and practical expertise to national standardization efforts, aligned with broader European and international coordination processes.

The initiative also aims to advance the standard to the international ISO level, ensuring its relevance and applicability for global financial markets. By leveraging prior experience with ERC-7943, the company seeks to ensure compatibility with future reference frameworks for institutional tokenization. The collaboration also ensures adherence to ISO methodologies, delivering solutions that meet enterprise and regulatory expectations for reliability, compliance, and interoperability. Direct engagement with UNE and ISO enables efficient validation of technical interpretations, resolution of questions, and alignment of development roadmaps with emerging global requirements.

ERC-7943 Establishes A Benchmark For Institutional Tokenization Standards

ERC-7943 is recognized for providing a robust architecture capable of tokenizing a wide range of financial instruments while meeting institutional-grade standards. The framework is designed to support regulatory-compliant asset issuance, lifecycle automation, on-chain governance, cross-platform and cross-jurisdiction interoperability, and integration with custody, KYC/AML, and transfer agency systems. The standard translates regulatory and operational requirements into a consistent on-chain framework, aligning with existing legal structures and supervisory expectations.

Through its participation in UNE’s CTN 71/SC 307 committee, Brickken contributes to the evolution of tokenization standards while providing the committee with insight into practical, real-world use cases. This collaboration allows industry feedback to inform standard development and accelerates the readiness of the framework for international adoption. The initiative also serves as a bridge between regulators, industry organizations, and technology providers, helping to ensure that any resulting ISO standard is both technically sound and practically implementable.

Brickken has emphasized the importance of open, interoperable, and transparent standards to drive industry adoption of tokenization. Joining UNE is a strategic step in advancing global adoption of these technologies. The company encourages institutions, developers, and ecosystem participants to collaborate in creating the next generation of financial infrastructure built on standards, security, and interoperability. The development of a globally accessible tokenized economy depends on the establishment of internationally recognized standards, and Brickken has committed to supporting their creation.

