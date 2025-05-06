BitMart Celebrates 7th Anniversary With Successful ‘Web3 Convergence Night’ At Token2049 Dubai

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief BitMart hosted “Web3 Convergence Night” alongside its 7th Anniversary Theme Party at Papa Dubai, bringing together more than 300 attendees, including industry executives, project teams, and institutional representatives from various regions.

Digital asset trading platform, BitMart has successfully hosted the “Web3 Convergence Night” alongside its 7th Anniversary Theme Party at Papa Dubai. Held as a key side event of Token2049 Dubai, the gathering brought together over 300 attendees, including industry executives, project teams, and institutional representatives from various regions. The event served as a platform for dialogue on the evolving landscape and future direction of Web3 technologies, set against the backdrop of Dubai Creek.

“Seven years is an important milestone and a new starting point,” said Nathan (Nenter) Chow, Global CEO of BitMart, in a written statement. “We will continue to connect the Web3 world with an open attitude, continuously optimize trading infrastructure, and provide global users with a safer and more efficient service experience,” he added.

The event was held under the theme “Web3 Convergence and Co-creation,” blending professional industry dialogue with artistic expression to highlight BitMart’s progress and global expansion over the past seven years. The program featured live performances by an internationally recognized DJ, accompanied by energetic dancers, creating a dynamic and immersive audiovisual experience. While reflecting the key elements of BitMart’s 7th anniversary, the gathering also fostered open and informal interaction among participants, set within an atmosphere characterized by the energy and professionalism associated with the Web3 sector.

The event was supported by several strategic partners, including LF Labs, RaveDAO, XODE Blockchain, DON Coin, and MetaEra. It received broad media coverage from over ten prominent outlets such as ChainCatcher, Odaily, BlockTempo, BlockBeats, ForesightNews, PANews, MPOST, Blockchain Wire, and CoinCu, contributing to extensive visibility and reinforcing its influence within the industry.

BitMart Marks Seven Years Of Global Growth With Over 10M Users And $29.6T In 2024 Trading Volume

BitMart, a digital asset exchange operating on a global scale, has grown substantially since its establishment in 2018. The platform now serves over 10 million users in more than 200 countries and offers support for more than 1,700 cryptocurrencies. Among its reported achievements is a contract trading volume surpassing $29.6 trillion in 2024.

In March 2025, the company marked its seventh anniversary through a global initiative known as “7 YEARS S7RONG,” which aimed to highlight its development and ongoing engagement with the broader cryptocurrency community.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson