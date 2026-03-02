Bitget Wallet Launches Beta AI Agent Suite To Integrate Large Language Models With Multi-Chain Blockchain Data And Trading Systems

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget Wallet has launched a beta AI agent suite, including Bitget Wallet Skill, to enable large language models to access multi-chain blockchain data, manage trades, and support automated, user-controlled portfolio and transaction workflows.

Cryptocurrency wallet Bitget Wallet launched a beta suite of AI agents aimed at linking large language models and automation tools directly with blockchain data and trading systems. The rollout focuses on Bitget Wallet Skill, which allows AI agents to access on-chain market information through natural language queries. The development highlights an increasing trend toward agent-driven finance, where AI functions as both analytical and operational interfaces for digital asset markets.

Developed in collaboration with OpenClaw, Bitget Wallet Skill integrates AI agent platforms with Bitget Wallet’s enterprise API, providing natural language access to blockchain data and swap preparation. The tool facilitates queries on token information, candlestick-based market metrics, transaction statistics, gainers and losers rankings, liquidity pool measurements, contract security assessments, and optimal swap routing quotes. It operates across multiple networks, including BNB Chain, Base, Solana, Ethereum, Arbitrum, TON, Tron, Sui, and Optimism, enabling AI systems to evaluate multi-chain markets in real time and support portfolio management and live monitoring.

Execution Stage, Transaction Routing, And User Control In AI-Driven Blockchain Trading

During execution, the agent generates an optimal trading route along with unsigned transaction data, while users retain full control by reviewing and signing all transactions. Bitget Wallet Skill has been tested across agent platforms such as OpenClaw, Manus, and Claude-based systems, making it suitable for individual traders as well as teams integrating AI-driven workflows into market analysis and automation. The suite leverages the infrastructure behind the Bitget Wallet API, which aggregates liquidity from over 110 decentralized protocols and enables trading across major blockchains. Extending this infrastructure to AI agents allows the trading engine to operate within agent-based environments beyond the consumer application.

“AI models are increasingly being used to interpret market data and assist with trading decisions, but they still operate largely outside of onchain execution infrastructure,” said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, in a written statement. “As liquidity fragments across chains and trading workflows become more data-driven, there is growing demand for systems that can connect AI directly to reliable blockchain data and routing. Extending our API to agent-based environments is a natural step in that evolution, while keeping custody and transaction approval firmly with the user,” he added.

Alongside the Skill, Bitget Wallet unveiled a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that allows LLM-based tools to call API endpoints within development environments. A Command-Line Interface (CLI) is also provided for scripting and automation, positioning the API stack as programmable infrastructure for AI platforms and developers. Together, these tools reflect Bitget Wallet’s efforts to integrate blockchain infrastructure into the broader AI development ecosystem.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

