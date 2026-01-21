Bitget Publishes UEX Whitepaper Highlighting The Future Of Global Multi-Asset Trading

In Brief Bitget’s whitepaper outlines the Universal Exchange framework, presenting a vision for fully integrated, multi-asset trading platforms that combine crypto, traditional markets, and AI-driven tools under a single account.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget published a new research whitepaper titled “Bitget Universal Exchange (UEX): Blueprint for Financial Technologies in Crypto, Stocks, Commodities, and Emerging Markets,” presenting a comprehensive vision for the evolution of trading platforms from crypto-only systems to fully integrated, multi-asset financial ecosystems.

The paper, authored by Ryan Lee, Chief Analyst at Bitget Research, with co-authorship from Bitget CEO Gracy Chen, introduces the Universal Exchange concept as a structured approach to bridging centralized finance, decentralized finance, and traditional markets within a single account environment. The framework emphasizes AI-assisted execution and a unified risk and security layer, addressing long-standing trade-offs between accessibility, usability, and protection.

The release comes at a time when exchanges are increasingly adding Web3 wallets, AI trading tools, and new asset types, often in a fragmented manner. Bitget argues that the future of competition in trading platforms will hinge less on the quantity of offerings and more on the depth of integration across assets and services. The UEX framework enables live support for on-chain assets, tokenized stock exposure, AI-driven trading through GetAgent, and a security infrastructure reinforced by proof-of-reserves protocols and a $700 million protection fund.

“Every exchange talks about innovation, but real progress comes when systems start making sense to and for users,” said Gracy Chen in a written statement. “The UEX is about making markets work together: one account, one experience, and a level of transparency and protection that users can actually trust,” she added.

Integration: A Key To Universal Exchange Readiness Across Crypto And Traditional Markets

The paper also places Bitget’s approach in a broader industry context, comparing how leading platforms are progressing across seven dimensions of UEX readiness, from unified accounts to AI execution and on-chain risk controls. While many exchanges have taken steps toward convergence, the research highlights that full universality requires foundational design choices that are difficult to retrofit later. According to Ryan Lee, the goal of the whitepaper is to move the conversation away from surface-level features.

“The industry has reached a point where adding another wallet or another AI tool is not enough,” said Ryan Lee in a written statement. “What matters is whether these systems actually talk to each other. UEX is our way of showing how that integration can work at scale across crypto and traditional markets,” he added.

The research underscores the potential of universal exchanges as a foundation for the projected expansion of tokenized assets, estimated to reach trillions of dollars by the decade’s end.

The Bitget Universal Exchange Whitepaper is intended for traders, institutional participants, developers, and policymakers who are examining the convergence of digital and traditional financial markets and the role of AI-driven, multi-asset trading systems in shaping the next generation of financial infrastructure.

