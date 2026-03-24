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News Report Technology
March 24, 2026

Bitget Brings Trading To The Track With MotoGP Brazil Activation And Smarter Speed Challenge

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 24, 2026 at 7:46 am Updated: March 24, 2026 at 7:46 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: March 24, 2026 at 7:46 am

In Brief

Bitget marked the start of the 2026 MotoGP season in Brazil with an immersive activation and an expanded Smarter Speed Challenge mini-game that blends trading concepts with motorsport experiences while engaging global audiences.

Bitget Brings Trading To The Track With MotoGP Brazil Activation And Smarter Speed Challenge

Bitget, described as the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), marked the start of the 2026 MotoGP season in Brazil with an on-site activation and an expanded version of its Smarter Speed Challenge mini-game, incorporating trading-related concepts into motorsport-themed experiences.

The Brazilian Grand Prix, held from March 20 to 22 at the Autódromo Internacional Ayrton Senna in Goiânia, is noted as Bitget’s first MotoGP sponsorship in South America. The event follows a series of activations conducted in Italy, Germany, Catalunya, and Indonesia in 2025, reflecting a continued effort to reach audiences in emerging markets.

At the venue, Bitget presented a two-level fan booth centered on interactive and experiential engagement, where attendees participated in racing simulators, a VR racing game, and immersive installations while exploring how various asset classes can be understood within a unified trading framework. A dedicated VIP lounge was also available for partners and clients, alongside visibility through trackside branding and global broadcast exposure.

The physical activation was complemented by the Smarter Speed Challenge mini-game, which frames trading as a racing-style experience. Within the game, assets including cryptocurrencies, U.S. equities, and gold are represented as tracks and collectible elements, translating financial concepts into a more interactive format.

Bitget’s Smarter Speed Challenge Gains Traction, Bridging Web2 And Web3 Audiences 

Since its release on March 2, the mini-game has attracted around 100,000 participants and features a prize pool exceeding 120,000 USDT. The experience is designed to connect Web2 and Web3 audiences, allowing both traders and motorsport enthusiasts to engage with Bitget’s “one-stop trading” approach through a simplified and accessible interface. A time-limited in-game feature introduced during the Brazil Grand Prix provides additional rewards linked to the event.

“The way people engage with markets is evolving, and experiences play a bigger role in that shift,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget in a written statement. “Bringing trading concepts into familiar environments like sports allows more people to understand and explore them in a natural way,” she added. 

The Smarter Speed Challenge is presented as part of Bitget’s broader Universal Exchange strategy, in which digital assets and traditional financial instruments are integrated within a single platform. By adapting market participation into interactive formats, the approach aims to broaden how users engage with different asset classes.

Although the Brazil Grand Prix marked the beginning of the 2026 MotoGP™ season, the Smarter Speed Challenge initiative is expected to continue beyond the event, with ongoing rewards and additional activations planned in connection with future races.

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About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
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