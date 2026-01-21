BingX Lists SKR, the Native Token of Solana Mobile

Share this article







by Gregory Pudovsky To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief BingX has listed Solana Mobile’s native token SKR, enabling users to participate in platform governance and ecosystem incentives while celebrating the launch with a $100,000 SKR reward campaign.

BingX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced the listing of SKR, the native asset of the Solana Mobile ecosystem, opening up more opportunities for traders to participate in Solana Mobile’s platform governance and network development.

To celebrate the listing, BingX is launching a SKR Listing Carnival from January 21 to January 28, with new user special rewards and trading missions for users to participate and share a total prize pool of $100,000 in SKR, along with SKR Fixed Term Wealth benefits and extra Xpool points.

Following the launch of Solana Mobile’s second-generation Web3-native smartphone, SKR powers its ecosystem for governance and incentives. The token powers governance and incentivization within the platform, distributing control while fostering collaboration among builders, users, and hardware partners. By staking SKR to Guardians, users can actively participate in platform governance, from verifying device authenticity to coordinating dApp reviews and enforcing community standards. Additionally, stakers are rewarded for helping to secure the network, further strengthening the ecosystem.

The listing of SKR represents another step in BingX’s commitment to expanding its spot trading offerings and connecting users with cutting-edge projects. As one of the most widely anticipated tokens backed by an active and growing community, SKR underscores BingX’s dedication to providing access to emerging opportunities in the Web3 and blockchain space.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Gregory, a digital nomad hailing from Poland, is not only a financial analyst but also a valuable contributor to various online magazines. With a wealth of experience in the financial industry, his insights and expertise have earned him recognition in numerous publications. Utilising his spare time effectively, Gregory is currently dedicated to writing a book about cryptocurrency and blockchain. More articles Gregory Pudovsky