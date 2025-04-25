Binance’s New Fund Accounts Exchange Solution Aims To Lower Entry Barriers For Fund Managers

In Brief Mirrored on traditional finance account infrastructure, fund managers can now set up omnibus accounts on Binance to streamline investment trading strategies and focus on growth.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance introduced Fund Accounts, a new technological solution designed for fund managers to pool their investors’ assets, making fund management operations more efficient and improving trading performance. Built on Binance’s account management infrastructure, Fund Accounts aims to simplify the process for fund managers by offering a streamlined method to manage investor capital on the platform, which is the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume.

“Fund managers are seeking efficient, scalable solutions to adapt their strategies to the ever-evolving crypto landscape,” said Catherine Chen, Head of Binance VIP & Institutional, in a written statement. “Binance Fund Accounts is a plug-and-play tool that lets fund managers streamline investment management, allowing them to focus on strategy execution and efficient capital deployment. Our technology solution empowers fund managers to offer a more seamless and flexible approach to digital asset management while ensuring that their investors can benefit from the security and deep liquidity Binance is known for. We are excited to continue leading the way in transforming how institutional clients engage with digital assets,” she added.

Mirroring the account infrastructure found in traditional finance, Binance Fund Accounts enables fund managers to pool externally-raised investor funds into one or more omnibus accounts, depending on their chosen trading strategies. This plug-and-play solution allows for greater flexibility and efficiency, allowing managers to concentrate on executing strategies that benefit their investors. Previously, fund managers on cryptocurrency exchanges could only manage individual investor assets through segregated accounts, limiting their ability to streamline and scale operations in the same way as traditional fund managers.

Binance Fund Accounts introduce a universal net asset value (NAV) per unit, a widely used concept in traditional finance, to offer a clear and trackable profit-and-loss (PnL) for each fund, addressing the lack of a standard in cryptocurrency asset management. The NAV per unit calculation ensures transparency for both fund managers and their investors, ensuring that each investor can only withdraw the assets they are entitled to.

Fund managers will have control over the fund accounts, while deposits and withdrawals will be restricted to the investors, enhancing security and instilling confidence that their assets are safeguarded on Binance. This approach aims to build trust in the expanding cryptocurrency asset management sector and mitigate counterparty risk concerns for emerging fund managers.

Additionally, investors and fund managers must enter into a separate agreement regarding subscription and redemption processes, ensuring transparency throughout the asset management journey. This structure is designed to offer fund managers a more integrated method for managing investor capital, reducing complexity and providing both managers and investors with a user experience similar to what they would encounter in traditional finance.

Among the key advantages of Fund Accounts is streamlined portfolio management. Fund Accounts simplify the management of multiple accounts by consolidating investor assets into a single omnibus account. This reduces the operational complexity for fund managers, allowing them to execute their strategies more efficiently and minimize time spent on managing individual accounts.

Furthermore, with the ability to create multiple fund accounts, managers can implement different trading strategies tailored to specific funds, while maintaining a centralized structure for investor assets. This provides managers with the ability to focus on strategic decision-making rather than being bogged down by operational tasks.

The option to set up multiple fund accounts enables managers to attract a diverse range of investors based on their individual risk preferences. This allows fund managers to design customized strategies for each fund, catering to varying investor needs.

Fund Accounts introduce a widely used NAV per unit concept from traditional finance, offering clear and trackable PnL for each fund. This standard sets a common benchmark for the cryptocurrency asset management sector, providing transparency for both fund managers and investors, and facilitating easier communication of fund performance. It also allows for accurate tracking of each investor’s entitlement in the fund.

Additionally, Binance’s account management infrastructure ensures that investor assets are securely stored on the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. This security, combined with the flexibility and scalability it offers to fund managers in executing trades, helps build trust in the growing cryptocurrency asset management sector and lowers the barriers for new fund managers to enter the space.

Fund managers can now scale their operations effectively without facing increased operational costs, as pooled funds allow for more efficient management and execution. This addresses a common challenge in digital asset management, where managing multiple segregated accounts can be both difficult and costly, particularly as funds grow.

Binance continues to lead the market by providing solutions that bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and traditional finance (TradFi) for institutional users. Other pioneering solutions include the triparty banking service to mitigate counterparty risks and Binance Wealth, which helps wealth managers guide their high-net-worth clients through the cryptocurrency space.

