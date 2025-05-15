en en
Lifestyle News Report Technology
May 15, 2025

Binance Celebrates 15th Anniversary Of Bitcoin Pizza Day With $5M BTC Giveaway

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: May 15, 2025 at 8:00 am Updated: May 15, 2025 at 6:50 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: May 15, 2025 at 8:00 am

In Brief

Commemorating the first-ever crypto transaction, Binance’s campaign includes the biggest BTC rewards pool ever launched by a CEX, meetups around the world, social channel activities, and a livestream with Binance leaders.

Binance Celebrates 15th Anniversary Of Bitcoin Pizza Day With $5M BTC Giveaway

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced the launch of a global initiative to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Bitcoin Pizza Day, featuring a $5 million BTC rewards pool. According to the platform, this represents the largest Bitcoin giveaway ever conducted by a centralized exchange. The campaign honors the widely recognized transaction that took place on May 22nd, 2010, when Laszlo Hanyecz used 10,000 BTC—then valued at approximately $40—to purchase two pizzas, marking one of the earliest examples of Bitcoin being used as a medium of exchange in the real economy.

“From two pizzas to a global financial movement, crypto’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary — and our community has been the driving force behind it,” said Rachel Conlan, Chief Marketing Officer at Binance, in a written statement. “This year, we’re marking Bitcoin Pizza Day with the biggest BTC referral giveaway in history — $5 million worth — alongside over 26 local meetups and social activations. It’s our way of honoring how far we’ve come while inviting millions more into the crypto world,” she added.

Running from May 15th to May 28th, 2025, the campaign allows participants to refer others to the Binance platform using a limited-time referral link. In recognition of Bitcoin’s early transaction history, BTC was selected as the reward asset, with a maximum reward of $40 allocated per referral pair. Both the referring user and the invited user can receive a Pizza Box reward valued at up to $20 in BTC. The top referrers in the campaign may qualify for additional BTC token voucher rewards of up to $5,000 each. With a total prize pool of $5 million in BTC, the initiative is positioned as Binance’s most extensive reward-based onboarding campaign to date. 

Binance Launches Global Community Events And Social Media Campaigns To Celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day

Alongside the promotion, Binance is hosting themed community events in multiple global locations, including cities in Asia, Europe, South America, and Africa. Activities range from branded pizza truck appearances in Almaty and Johannesburg to in-person meetups in cities such as Dubai, Bordeaux, and Buenos Aires. These gatherings are set to feature educational and community-oriented programming, with complimentary pizza and promotional giveaways. 

Complementary digital engagement includes a series of interactive initiatives across online and social media platforms, such as a global social contest highlighting users’ first cryptocurrency transactions and gamified activities across Telegram, Discord, and WhatsApp. On Binance Square, a Level Up campaign for new users and a #BinancePizza challenge will offer participants the opportunity to earn from a BNB prize pool valued at $6,000 by sharing verified cryptocurrency trade activity using the Trade Sharing tool. 

On May 22nd, Binance executives are expected to join the broader community for a livestream event, discussing Bitcoin’s development, the role of Pizza Day in cryptocurrency culture, and broader trends shaping the digital asset landscape.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

