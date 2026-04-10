April’s Opening Moves: Coinbase, BTCC, And Bithumb Shape Crypto Partnerships

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief The first week of April didn’t ease in. It picked up where March left off. Coinbase and Better Home & Finance Holding Company pushed crypto into mortgages, while LaLiga and Polymarket rethought fan engagement.

The first week of April didn’t ease in. It picked up where March left off. Coinbase and Better Home & Finance Holding Company pushed crypto into mortgages, while LaLiga and Polymarket rethought fan engagement. Across the board, partnerships leaned toward real usage, not just visibility.

Coinbase, Better, and Fannie Mae Push Crypto Into Mortgage Infrastructure

Coinbase and Better Home & Finance Holding Company are back in the spotlight, this time with Fannie Mae directly in the mix.

The partnership introduces a structure where borrowers can use crypto, specifically Bitcoin or USDC, as collateral for a down payment, without actually selling it. Instead of liquidating assets, buyers effectively take on a second loan backed by their crypto, alongside a traditional mortgage. It’s a layered setup, not exactly simple, but it opens a door that wasn’t really there before.

What makes this different isn’t just the crypto angle; it’s the Fannie Mae backing. That piece alone changes the tone. It suggests lower interest rates and, more importantly, a level of institutional acceptance that earlier crypto-backed mortgages didn’t have.

Internally, the move builds on last year’s directive to start considering crypto in mortgage risk assessments. Now it’s less theoretical. It’s being translated into actual products.

The broader implication is hard to ignore. If government-backed entities are willing to support these structures, lenders and servicers suddenly have room to experiment: origination, refinancing, even new hybrid products.

It still comes with trade-offs. Two loans, added complexity, and exposure to crypto as collateral. But for a certain kind of buyer (asset-rich, cash-light) it might just make the system feel more flexible than it’s been in decades.

LaLiga and Polymarket Turn Prediction Markets Into Fan Experiences

LaLiga isn’t just expanding its audience; it’s changing how fans interact with the game.

Through a multi-year partnership with Polymarket, the league is bringing prediction markets into North America with a level of integration that goes beyond sponsorships. Polymarket gets exclusive rights in the U.S. and Canada, along with access to LaLiga’s IP: team branding, player imagery, match data—all of it.

That matters because it turns prediction markets into something more immersive. Fans won’t just watch matches; they’ll engage with outcomes in real time, trading positions on everything from scores to individual moments in the game.

There’s also a broader shift here. A sports analyst described the deal as a sign of “maturation,” pointing out that earlier crypto-sports partnerships stayed surface-level: logos, naming rights, visibility. This one actually changes the fan experience itself.

The timing lines up too. North America has seen rapid growth in both sports betting and crypto adoption, particularly among younger audiences. Prediction markets sit right in between those trends.

LaLiga seems to be betting that engagement isn’t just about content anymore; it’s about participation. And Polymarket, by design, turns passive viewers into active participants.

It’s still early, but if this works, it could quietly redefine what it means to “follow” a sport.

Bithumb and Circle Shift Stablecoins Toward Institutional Use in Asia

Bithumb and Circle are taking a more infrastructure-heavy route.

Their new partnership isn’t about listings or retail trading. Instead, it focuses on building B2B frameworks, tools that businesses can actually use for payments, treasury management, and settlement. It’s a different layer of the market, and one that’s been getting more attention lately.

South Korea plays a role here. It’s one of the more active crypto markets globally, with a regulatory environment that’s slowly becoming clearer. That combination, high adoption, improving rules, makes it a natural place to test more institutional use cases.

Circle’s USDC fits neatly into that picture. Its “compliance-first” approach, with transparent reserves and regulatory alignment, has made it easier to position as infrastructure rather than risk. That distinction matters when you’re trying to move beyond trading into actual financial operations.

A researcher described the partnership as a sign of industry “maturation,” highlighting how the focus is shifting from speculation to building the underlying plumbing. And the B2B angle reinforces that—this is less about users buying tokens and more about companies moving money.

If anything, it reflects where stablecoins seem to be heading: quieter, more embedded, and increasingly tied to real financial workflows.

BTCC and Argentina Tie Crypto Branding to Football Legacy

BTCC is leaning into something simpler, but still effective: identity.

Through its partnership with the Argentine Football Association, the exchange becomes a regional partner of Argentina’s national team during the 2026 World Cup cycle. It’s a branding move, but one built around shared narratives: longevity, resilience, consistency.

Internally, BTCC framed the collaboration as reflecting a shared “identity and ambition,” tying it to a milestone moment as the company approaches its 15th anniversary. There’s a sense that this is less about immediate utility and more about positioning—where the brand sits in the global conversation.

From the AFA side, the emphasis landed on trust. Leadership pointed to BTCC’s long track record and how it has “consistently earned” user confidence over time, suggesting that reliability mattered as much as reach in choosing a partner.

The rest of the activation leans into fan engagement—signed jerseys, trading competitions, campaigns tied to big names like Lionel Messi. It’s familiar territory, but still effective when paired with a team that carries global recognition.

In a week full of infrastructure plays, this one feels more emotional. Less about systems, more about association. And in crypto, that still counts.

ZeroBase and Binance Pay Try to Remove One of Crypto’s Biggest Frictions

ZeroBase and Binance are going after something very specific: transaction fees.

Their partnership integrates ZeroBase’s network with Binance Pay, allowing users to send ZBT tokens without gas fees—at least within the scope of the promotion. On paper, it sounds small. In practice, it tackles one of the most persistent barriers to everyday crypto use.

Fees have always been unpredictable. Sometimes negligible, sometimes absurdly high. That inconsistency alone has kept crypto from functioning as a reliable payment method for smaller transactions.

By removing that friction, even temporarily, the partnership is testing a different kind of behavior. Would people actually use crypto more often if it felt free and seamless?

The companies are betting yes. Internally, the focus is on encouraging ongoing usage, not just one-off transfers, hinting at a longer-term play around habit formation.

There’s also a technical layer underneath. The integration leans on ZeroBase’s zero-knowledge infrastructure while using Binance’s existing payment rails, combining efficiency with scale.

It doesn’t solve everything—usability and volatility still linger—but it addresses a core issue directly. And sometimes, adoption isn’t about big leaps. It’s about removing the small annoyances that quietly stop people from coming back.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

