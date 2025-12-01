Animoca Brands Partners With Rayls To Expand Access To Tokenized RWAs

In Brief Animoca Brands has signed an MOU with Rayls to advance the tokenization and distribution of RWAs using NUVA and Rayls’ institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure.

Animoca Brands, a company focused on developing blockchain and tokenized asset solutions to advance the Web3 ecosystem, has announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Rayls, a blockchain platform designed to connect traditional finance with decentralized finance, establishing a strategic partnership centered on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs).

Rayls, developed by Parfin, is an EVM-compatible, public-permissioned network tailored to meet the institutional requirements of privacy, scalability, and regulatory compliance, serving as a bridge between conventional financial institutions and decentralized finance applications.

Under this partnership, Animoca Brands will leverage its extensive network to identify suitable asset classes and issuers for tokenization on Rayls’ infrastructure, while supporting the design of economic, technical, privacy, and utility parameters for the tokenized RWAs.

NUVA, a chain-agnostic, unified vault marketplace, is expected to serve as a distribution platform for RWAs tokenized on Rayls. Rayls will provide NUVA with access to assets, technology, and services aimed at enhancing yields, liquidity, and investor engagement. Additionally, Rayls will supply the institutional-grade settlement and privacy infrastructure for NUVA and enable cross-chain bridge solutions, technical interfaces, and settlement workflows to facilitate the distribution of tokenized RWAs.

Animoca Brands Expands Global Reach In RWA Tokenization Through Strategic Partnerships In Asia

Animoca Brands is an international leader in digital assets, focused on developing blockchain solutions and tokenized assets to support the evolution of Web3 innovation. The company is known for creating digital asset platforms such as Moca Network, Open Campus, and The Sandbox, as well as institutional-grade assets, providing services that assist Web3 companies in launching and scaling their operations, and investing in emerging Web3 technologies through a portfolio that includes over 600 companies and altcoin assets.

Recently, Animoca Brands has pursued strategic partnerships to broaden the reach of RWA tokenization across different regions and asset types. In collaboration with Fosun Wealth Holdings and FinChain, the company is establishing a structured pipeline for issuing and distributing tokenized RWAs throughout Asia, utilizing the NUVA platform to facilitate global distribution.

