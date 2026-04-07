AGI Is Here, And The Clock Is Ticking: OpenAI Wants Governments To Act Now

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief OpenAI urges policymakers to prepare for superintelligence with taxes, a Public Wealth Fund, worker protections, and broader AI access, amid industry signals that AGI may already be emerging.

AI research organization OpenAI has published a 13-page policy paper, Industrial Policy for the Intelligence Age, arguing that the world is already entering a transition toward superintelligence and that governments should start adapting now. The document calls for a new industrial policy agenda that would rebalance the tax base toward capital and sustained AI‑driven returns, explore taxes on automated labor, create a Public Wealth Fund to give every citizen a stake in AI growth, and incentivize 32‑hour or four‑day workweek pilots with no loss in pay.

It also urges broader access to AI through a “Right to AI,” stronger safety nets for displaced workers, public‑private investment in grid expansion, and tighter safeguards for advanced models, including containment playbooks for dangerous systems and stronger audits for frontier risks. Axios even called it “the most detailed blueprint any tech titan has ever published for how to tax, regulate, and redistribute wealth from the technology he’s building,” underscoring how unusual it is for a major AI developer to frame policy challenges so directly.

Redistributing Gains: Taxes, Wealth Funds, And Workers In The AI Era

The document’s core argument is simple: if AI becomes as economically powerful as its advocates believe, then market outcomes alone will concentrate wealth and power unless policy intervenes. OpenAI says advanced AI could raise living standards, lower costs, and create new forms of work, but it also warns of disruption, misuse in cybersecurity and biology, and the concentration of economic gains. That combination makes the paper feel more serious than the usual parade of utopian AI talking points. It does not pretend the transition will be smooth; it argues that without policy intervention, the upside will accrue to too few hands.

The most compelling parts of the memo are the least flashy. The company proposes stronger worker voice in AI adoption, better safety nets, and mechanisms to make the tax system less dependent on labor income if automation weakens the old base. It also calls for a “Right to AI,” meaning broad access to useful, affordable systems through schools, libraries, small businesses, and underserved communities. That idea is politically ambitious, but it is also practical: if AI becomes a core layer of modern life, access should not depend on whether someone works at a large firm or can afford enterprise software.

The Public Wealth Fund proposal is the boldest. OpenAI says such a fund should give every citizen a direct stake in AI‑driven growth and could be seeded alongside the companies benefiting from the technology. That is where the Alaska analogy becomes useful. Alaska’s Permanent Fund was created in 1976, and the first dividend check was paid in 1982 using surplus oil revenues; it remains one of the clearest real‑world examples of a resource windfall being shared across a population rather than captured by a narrow elite. OpenAI is clearly borrowing that logic, even if the scale and politics are very different.

That said, there is a real difference between a compelling metaphor and a workable policy. A sovereign‑style AI fund sounds elegant in a memo and far messier in Congress. Who seeds it, how it is governed, what assets it holds, and how returns are distributed are all questions that can derail the idea long before it becomes law. Still, the fact that OpenAI is putting the concept on the table matters. It suggests the company believes the legitimacy of AI will eventually depend on redistribution as much as innovation — a surprisingly sober view from a sector often accused of treating public consequences as a later problem.

Urgency, Industry Signals, And The Policy Window

What makes Industrial Policy for the Intelligence Age feel especially urgent is not just the breadth of its proposals — it’s the context in which it was published and what it implies about the future of AI. OpenAI’s CEO, at the helm of a company now valued at roughly $852 billion, is effectively telling the U.S. government to prepare for a future where his own technology could reshape or even disrupt existing economic and labor systems. That’s a striking claim coming from someone who is also pushing technological frontiers: you don’t make this pitch unless you genuinely believe the moment is approaching. With AI development moving at breakneck speed and government processes still slow, the clock is undeniably ticking.

This sense of urgency is amplified by broader industry signals indicating that parts of the tech world already treat artificial general intelligence (AGI) as more than a distant possibility. Over the past year, respected technologists and executives have publicly argued that AGI may be emerging now. Venture capital legend Marc Andreessen declared that “AGI is already here — it’s just not yet evenly distributed,” suggesting that advanced capabilities are real but not yet widely available. Around the same time, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated on the Lex Fridman Podcast, “I think we’ve achieved AGI,” even while acknowledging definitions of AGI still vary across the field. These statements from influential leaders are not fringe speculation; they reflect how some insiders interpret rapid capability advances.

In the context of OpenAI’s policy paper, these industry remarks help explain why the organization is urging immediate action. If leaders in the field believe that AI is approaching — or has already reached — levels of competency capable of transforming the economy, then the question shifts from if policy is needed to how quickly and in what form. OpenAI’s proposals — from rebalancing the tax base to establishing a Public Wealth Fund and guaranteeing broader access to AI — reflect a strategy for dealing with an economic transition that parts of the industry already believe is underway.

At its core, OpenAI’s position is that the coming economic shift — whether driven by AGI today or emerging superintelligence tomorrow — will not fit neatly into the policy frameworks of the past. A future in which automation erodes traditional labor income, capital captures disproportionate returns, and advanced AI drives growth across industries requires forward‑looking institutions and safeguards. The memo’s emphasis on redistributive mechanisms, worker protections, and public access is not just idealistic; it is a direct response to the threat that AI‑driven gains could otherwise deepen inequality and erode public trust.

Yet translating these ideas into real policy remains a profound challenge. Even if there is growing consensus that AI will matter enormously, governments still wrestle with how to define and regulate it effectively. Tax reform debates move slowly, and establishing a sovereign‑style AI wealth fund — while conceptually compelling — would encounter political complexity at every turn: who funds it, how it is governed, and how dividends are shared are not trivial questions. Similarly, expanding AI access through a “Right to AI” will require coordination across education, infrastructure, and economic policy that countries are ill‑prepared to deliver quickly.

Still, the message behind OpenAI’s policy release — that the traditional pace of policymaking may be insufficient — is hard to ignore. The convergence of technological signals, public debate, and executive commentary suggests that AI‑related economic shifts are no longer being treated as distant hypotheticals. If a significant portion of industry leadership believes that AGI‑level capabilities are emerging now — even in uneven or narrow forms — then the rationale for proactive policy becomes more compelling, not less.

At a time when technological advancement is outpacing institutional response, OpenAI’s paper serves as both a warning and a proposal. Whether one agrees with every idea, the release underscores a deeper reality: if AI is poised to reshape economic structures, wealth distribution, and labor markets, then society cannot afford to wait. Policy must be part of the conversation from the start, not an afterthought once disruption has already occurred. The window for action may be narrowing, but acknowledging that window exists is the first step toward shaping a future in which the benefits of AI are shared, managed, and aligned with democratic values.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

