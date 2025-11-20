Adobe Acquires Semrush, Enhancing Marketing Tools To Optimize Brand Presence Across Search And AI Platforms

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Adobe is acquiring SEO platform Semrush for $1.9B, integrating the tech into marketing tools to help users optimize presence across search and AI platforms.

Adobe, a global leader in creative and marketing software, and Semrush Holdings, a provider of brand visibility and online presence management tools, have announced a definitive agreement for Adobe to acquire Semrush in an all-cash transaction at $12.00 per share, valuing the deal at approximately $1.9 billion.

Semrush is a prominent software-as-a-service platform that provides businesses worldwide with tools to plan, execute, and measure campaigns across search engine optimization, advertising, content, social media, and competitive analysis.

The platform, known for its expertise in search engine optimization (SEO) and generative engine optimization (GEO), supports marketers in enhancing brand visibility and expanding audience reach through data-driven solutions.

Adobe’s portfolio spans content creation, customer engagement, and brand experience management, enabling organizations, including 99% of the Fortune 100, to leverage AI in transforming workflows. As consumer reliance on large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini grows, brand visibility has become increasingly critical for organizations seeking to remain discoverable, trusted, and influential across both owned and earned channels.

The integration of Semrush’s GEO capabilities and over a decade of SEO expertise strengthens Adobe’s ability to help brands navigate this evolving landscape, ensuring visibility in AI-driven search and generative AI marketing initiatives.

Semrush Plans To Enhance Brand Visibility Across AI Platforms

Semrush has demonstrated strong performance, reporting 33% year-over-year growth in enterprise Annual Recurring Revenue and serving clients such as Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, and TikTok. By combining Adobe’s tools—including Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Analytics, and the recently introduced Adobe Brand Concierge—with Semrush’s solutions, marketers will gain a comprehensive view of brand presence across websites, search engines, and generative AI platforms.

Generative AI is already reshaping consumer behavior, with Adobe Analytics reporting a 1,200% year-over-year increase in traffic from AI sources to US retail sites in October, highlighting the growing importance of integrated visibility strategies in the modern marketing ecosystem.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

