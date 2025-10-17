Addressable: The Growth Engine for Web3

In Brief Addressable is revolutionizing Web3 projects by connecting on-chain activity to off-chain identifiers, enabling high-accuracy user profiles for advertising, fraud detection, and attribution.

Addressable, co-founded by Tomer Sharoni, is transforming how Web3 projects understand and engage their users. In a landscape where anonymity is the default, growth teams often struggle to identify, target, and retain real users while filtering out fraudsters. Addressable bridges this gap by connecting on-chain activity to off-chain identifiers, creating high-accuracy user profiles that power advertising, fraud detection, and attribution across multiple channels.

The Breakthrough: Connecting On-Chain and Off-Chain Data

Sharoni recounts the genesis of Addressable:

“Back in 2022, we realized the biggest pain point for Web3 businesses is the anonymity of their users. You don’t know who your real users are, and you can’t reconnect with them. At the same time, scammers can return again and again, exploiting incentives and airdrops. That’s where we saw an opportunity: build the largest user database that links on-chain wallets to off-chain identities like Twitter, Reddit, and web IDs.”

By clustering wallets into single-user profiles, Addressable enables precise targeting and fraud detection, allowing projects to know who their real users are and how to engage them effectively.

Cracking Reddit: Authentic Web3 Communities

Reddit has long been a hub for crypto and trading communities, but advertising there has historically been tricky. Addressable finally unlocked the platform by integrating its user database with Reddit APIs and ad networks, connecting on-chain wallet data to Reddit accounts.

“Reddit is still a relatively new ad network, which means users pay attention. By connecting Reddit communities with our on-chain profiles, we can target the right people—investors, traders, and token enthusiasts—at the right time. It’s incredibly effective for both awareness and performance marketing.”

This approach allows growth teams to build communities accurately, reaching users who are likely to transact and engage, rather than just creating broad brand awareness.

On-Chain Targeting: Precision Meets Performance

Sharoni emphasizes that on-chain targeting unlocks two critical opportunities:

Community Building – Identify high-potential users before a project launches, ensuring early engagement with people who are likely to participate in token launches, use apps, or join DAOs.

Performance Marketing – Drive measurable transactions and revenue by targeting users who are already active on-chain, allowing for precise ROI tracking.



“You can now see which channels and campaigns bring the highest-value users, per country, per platform. This level of granularity didn’t exist before, and it’s a game-changer for marketers.”

The One-Source-of-Truth Dashboard

Addressable’s dashboard consolidates all on-chain and off-chain data in a single interface, giving marketers clarity on what works and what doesn’t:

“Even major exchanges and DeFi platforms often don’t know which channels bring their best users. Our dashboard removes those blind spots, showing exactly which campaigns, KOLs, or ad networks drive engagement and high-value activity in every region. Growth teams can finally make informed, data-driven decisions.”

This “single source of truth” is not just a tool, it’s a foundation for scaling growth effectively across complex, multi-chain ecosystems.

Vision: The Essential Growth Engine for Web3

Looking ahead, Sharoni outlines three areas where Addressable will expand its impact:

Expanding Marketing Channels – Beyond Twitter and Reddit, Addressable will integrate additional crypto-oriented media and in-wallet advertising to offer broader targeting options.

Multi-Chain Attribution – With the proliferation of blockchains, Addressable aims to make integration seamless, allowing any blockchain to plug into its attribution system without complex setup.

Fraud Detection and Bad Actor Management – A growing priority is providing real-time identification of fraudulent or incentive-farming wallets, giving projects actionable insights and automated tools to mitigate risks.



“We want to empower growth teams with precision, transparency, and efficiency. By connecting on-chain activity to the real-world behaviors of users, Addressable is building the essential growth engine for Web3 projects.”

