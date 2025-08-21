Across Expands To Solana With Intent-Based Bridging, Enhancing Liquidity And Developer Access

In Brief Across has launched its cross-chain bridge on Solana, creating secure and scalable connectivity between Solana, Ethereum, leading Layer 2 networks, and BNB Smart Chain while introducing new opportunities for developers and DeFi growth.

Cross-chain bridge Across announced that it has officially launched its cross-chain bridge on Solana, extending connectivity between two of the most widely used ecosystems in the digital asset space.

Unlike some competitors that moved quickly to establish Solana integrations, Across delayed its deployment to prioritize building a framework aimed at long-term resilience and scale. The focus was on addressing how to create a bridge between Ethereum and Solana that can endure and expand sustainably, rather than rushing a release.

Across already operates with low latency and minimal transaction costs, but the development team highlighted that performance alone is not sufficient. In addition to speed and affordability, security and scalability were positioned as central to the bridge’s purpose, with the broader objective of enabling durable growth across both networks.

The launch builds on a track record of facilitating more than $27 billion in transfer volume through over 17 million transactions, with participation from more than 4 million users. The platform has reported no history of security breaches, reinforcing confidence in its underlying infrastructure.

The integration now connects Solana’s SVM environment with Ethereum’s EVM network, enabling transfers in seconds at a fraction of the cost. The system is powered by intent-based bridging, a model where users specify the outcome they want, and relayer networks execute transactions, manage routing, and absorb finality risk. This approach is designed to deliver efficiency, security, and decentralization in parallel.

Intents are presented as a structural foundation for bridging technology, providing a pathway for speed, cost-effectiveness, and scalability without compromising reliability.

At the initial stage of the rollout, USDC is the supported asset for transfers between Solana and Ethereum. The choice reflects the stablecoin’s established role in trading, decentralized finance, and rapid capital flows. Across has incorporated Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol to rebalance liquidity and coordinated with Circle’s team to ensure smooth execution during the launch.

Across Drives Ecosystem Growth And Opens New Opportunities For Developers

The integration of Across with Solana marks one of the most significant expansions in the platform’s history and represents a major step toward linking two of the fastest-growing ecosystems for long-term growth.

While most Solana bridges are limited to Ethereum mainnet, Across extends connectivity by directly linking Solana to a broader network of Layer 2 solutions such as Optimism, Arbitrum, and Base, along with BNB Smart Chain. This expansion enables faster access to liquidity, broader DeFi opportunities, and smoother cross-chain interactions.

By combining Solana’s speed with Ethereum’s security under an intent-powered framework, Across introduces a unified multichain environment designed to operate at scale.

For developers, the integration with Solana opens new opportunities to build cross-chain applications and infrastructure that connect both EVM and SVM ecosystems through a single integration. Developer access will be introduced in stages to ensure stability throughout the rollout.

The launch includes a Suggested Fees API, which provides bridging quotes for Solana transfers and allows integration through direct interaction with smart contracts. App SDK support for Solana will be added in the near future.

