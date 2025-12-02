en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
December 02, 2025

Accenture And OpenAI Partner To Equip Consultants With ChatGPT Enterprise And Launch AI Agent Program

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 02, 2025 at 9:40 am Updated: December 02, 2025 at 8:59 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 02, 2025 at 9:40 am

In Brief

Accenture and OpenAI are partnering to provide ChatGPT Enterprise to tens of thousands of consultants, also launching a program to help clients deploy AI agents.

Accenture And OpenAI Partner To Equip Consultants With ChatGPT Enterprise And Launch AI Agent Program

Accenture, a global firm providing strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations services, has announced a partnership with OpenAI aimed at integrating agentic AI capabilities into enterprise operations to drive growth. 

Under the collaboration, Accenture will provide tens of thousands of its professionals with access to ChatGPT Enterprise, enabling the firm to utilize the technology across consulting, operations, and delivery functions while supporting OpenAI in scaling its enterprise offerings. 

By embedding OpenAI tools and methodologies into its own practices, Accenture plans to apply insights gained to assist clients in adopting and scaling AI solutions effectively.

“By combining OpenAI’s breakthrough technologies with Accenture’s deep industry and functional expertise and global delivery capabilities, we will accelerate enterprise reinvention and business outcomes for our clients,” said Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture in a written statement. “We are also excited to help OpenAI become its own best credential,” she added.

“Accenture plays an important role in helping companies adopt the technologies that define each new era, and we’re excited to partner with them to accelerate the AI transformation of the largest enterprises,” said Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications at OpenAI in a written statement. “In addition, Accenture is now putting ChatGPT in the hands of tens of thousands of its professionals to help teams and clients move faster, strengthen their workflows, and generate real economic value,” she added.

Introducing Flagship AI Client Program To Accelerate Enterprise Adoption

OpenAI and Accenture have introduced a new flagship AI program designed to bring the benefits of their collaboration directly to clients by combining OpenAI’s enterprise technologies with Accenture’s AI expertise and industry knowledge. The initiative will provide Accenture with access to the latest OpenAI implementation frameworks, practical use cases, security and deployment insights, and hands-on experience to support client adoption of AI in real-world business processes.

The program will focus on developing enterprise solutions for critical corporate functions, including customer service, supply chain management, finance, and human resources. Accenture will leverage OpenAI’s AgentKit to help clients rapidly create, test, and deploy custom AI agents capable of automating workflows, enhancing decision-making, and accelerating operational transformation.

The overarching objective is to enable clients to integrate OpenAI’s agentic AI capabilities—including advanced models, innovative products, and workflow enhancements—more efficiently and deeply across their organizations. This effort builds on OpenAI’s ongoing work with some of the world’s largest enterprises, such as Walmart, Salesforce, PayPal, Intuit, Target, Thermo Fisher, BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, BBVA, and others.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Transak Integrates Monad At Mainnet Launch, Enabling Global Access To MON

by Alisa Davidson
December 02, 2025

Trust Wallet Introduces In-Wallet Event Trading With Myriad As Debut Prediction Market

by Alisa Davidson
December 02, 2025

Wintermute: BOJ Shock Disrupts Crypto, But Market Structure Signals Potential Consolidation

by Alisa Davidson
December 02, 2025

Digital Assets Forum Returns To London With Institutional-Focused Panels, Roundtables, And VIP Networking

by Alisa Davidson
December 02, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Transak Integrates Monad At Mainnet Launch, Enabling Global Access To MON

by Alisa Davidson
December 02, 2025

Trust Wallet Introduces In-Wallet Event Trading With Myriad As Debut Prediction Market

by Alisa Davidson
December 02, 2025

Wintermute: BOJ Shock Disrupts Crypto, But Market Structure Signals Potential Consolidation

by Alisa Davidson
December 02, 2025

Digital Assets Forum Returns To London With Institutional-Focused Panels, Roundtables, And VIP Networking

by Alisa Davidson
December 02, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Transak Integrates Monad At Mainnet Launch, Enabling Global Access To MON
News Report Technology
Transak Integrates Monad At Mainnet Launch, Enabling Global Access To MON
by Alisa Davidson
December 2, 2025
Trust Wallet Introduces In-Wallet Event Trading With Myriad As Debut Prediction Market
News Report Technology
Trust Wallet Introduces In-Wallet Event Trading With Myriad As Debut Prediction Market
by Alisa Davidson
December 2, 2025
Wintermute: BOJ Shock Disrupts Crypto, But Market Structure Signals Potential Consolidation
Markets News Report Technology
Wintermute: BOJ Shock Disrupts Crypto, But Market Structure Signals Potential Consolidation
by Alisa Davidson
December 2, 2025
Digital Assets Forum Returns To London With Institutional-Focused Panels, Roundtables, And VIP Networking
Lifestyle News Report Technology
Digital Assets Forum Returns To London With Institutional-Focused Panels, Roundtables, And VIP Networking
by Alisa Davidson
December 2, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.