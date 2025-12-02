Accenture And OpenAI Partner To Equip Consultants With ChatGPT Enterprise And Launch AI Agent Program

In Brief Accenture and OpenAI are partnering to provide ChatGPT Enterprise to tens of thousands of consultants, also launching a program to help clients deploy AI agents.

Accenture, a global firm providing strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations services, has announced a partnership with OpenAI aimed at integrating agentic AI capabilities into enterprise operations to drive growth.

Under the collaboration, Accenture will provide tens of thousands of its professionals with access to ChatGPT Enterprise, enabling the firm to utilize the technology across consulting, operations, and delivery functions while supporting OpenAI in scaling its enterprise offerings.

By embedding OpenAI tools and methodologies into its own practices, Accenture plans to apply insights gained to assist clients in adopting and scaling AI solutions effectively.

“By combining OpenAI’s breakthrough technologies with Accenture’s deep industry and functional expertise and global delivery capabilities, we will accelerate enterprise reinvention and business outcomes for our clients,” said Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture in a written statement. “We are also excited to help OpenAI become its own best credential,” she added.

“Accenture plays an important role in helping companies adopt the technologies that define each new era, and we’re excited to partner with them to accelerate the AI transformation of the largest enterprises,” said Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications at OpenAI in a written statement. “In addition, Accenture is now putting ChatGPT in the hands of tens of thousands of its professionals to help teams and clients move faster, strengthen their workflows, and generate real economic value,” she added.

Introducing Flagship AI Client Program To Accelerate Enterprise Adoption

OpenAI and Accenture have introduced a new flagship AI program designed to bring the benefits of their collaboration directly to clients by combining OpenAI’s enterprise technologies with Accenture’s AI expertise and industry knowledge. The initiative will provide Accenture with access to the latest OpenAI implementation frameworks, practical use cases, security and deployment insights, and hands-on experience to support client adoption of AI in real-world business processes.

The program will focus on developing enterprise solutions for critical corporate functions, including customer service, supply chain management, finance, and human resources. Accenture will leverage OpenAI’s AgentKit to help clients rapidly create, test, and deploy custom AI agents capable of automating workflows, enhancing decision-making, and accelerating operational transformation.

The overarching objective is to enable clients to integrate OpenAI’s agentic AI capabilities—including advanced models, innovative products, and workflow enhancements—more efficiently and deeply across their organizations. This effort builds on OpenAI’s ongoing work with some of the world’s largest enterprises, such as Walmart, Salesforce, PayPal, Intuit, Target, Thermo Fisher, BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, BBVA, and others.

