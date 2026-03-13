7 Tokenization Tools Making Illiquid Assets Tradable In 2026

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Tokenization is transforming traditionally illiquid private markets by enabling fractional ownership, automated compliance, and on-chain secondary trading, increasing accessibility and reducing operational friction for assets such as real estate, private equity, and structured credit.

Illiquidity has long defined private markets. Real estate investments lock up capital for years. Private equity funds operate on decade-long timelines. Structured credit instruments trade through vague, exclusive channels. Even when buyers exist, transfers require legal reviews, custodial coordination, and manual record updates.

This friction is not accidental — it is structural.

Tokenization introduces a different framework. By converting ownership rights into blockchain-based tokens, assets can be fractionally owned, programmatically transferred, and settled with greater speed. Compliance rules can be embedded into smart contracts. Investor verification can be automated. Secondary trading can occur on regulated digital platforms rather than through private negotiations.

Liquidity, in this context, does not mean speculative velocity. It means lowering transfer friction, expanding access, and reducing the operational barriers that have historically kept private markets closed and slow-moving.

Below are seven live platforms actively using tokenization infrastructure to bring liquidity to traditionally illiquid markets.

Alt cap: Securitize is a leading tool turning illiquid real-world assets into liquid on-chain markets in 2026.

VC funds, private equity, and alternative investment vehicles are just some of the private market securities that fall within Securitize’s digitization circle.

Traditionally, transferring private fund shares involves paperwork, subscription agreements, and coordination with administrators. Securitize replaces much of this manual workflow with blockchain-based ownership records. Investors complete KYC and accreditation checks through an integrated system, and tokens representing ownership are issued with embedded transfer restrictions.

The system allows secondary transfers to take place without the need to process the entire compliance stack again at every instance of a transfer. The system uses smart contracts to automatically enforce eligibility rules which restrict token access to only verified investors.

Cap table management also becomes real-time. Rather than relying on static spreadsheets and periodic reconciliations, issuers can track ownership changes on-chain.

For private funds, this reduces the friction that typically locks investors into long holding periods. While regulatory guardrails remain intact, Securitize makes compliant secondary liquidity more feasible — lowering the structural illiquidity of alternative assets.

Alt cap: Tokeny enables illiquid assets to be issued and traded as liquid tokens on-chain in 2026.

Tokeny specializes in compliant digital securities infrastructure, particularly within Europe’s regulatory framework.

Its system is built around identity-linked tokens using the ERC-3643 standard. These tokens can enforce jurisdictional restrictions, holding periods, and investor qualifications directly at the smart contract level.

In traditional markets, cross-border transfers often introduce legal uncertainty and administrative delays. Tokeny embeds these constraints into the asset itself. If a transfer does not meet predefined compliance rules, it simply cannot execute.

For illiquid markets such as private funds, structured products, and unlisted bonds, this automation is critical. It enables broader investor participation while preserving regulatory compliance.

Instead of relying solely on transfer agents and registrars to manually verify each transaction, Tokeny’s framework digitizes and standardizes the process. The result is a smoother pathway for secondary liquidity within regulated boundaries.

Alt cap: RealT tokenizes real estate assets, creating liquid property markets on-chain in 2026.

Real estate has historically been one of the most illiquid asset classes. Property ownership requires large capital commitments, and exiting an investment typically involves lengthy sales processes.

RealT tokenizes income-generating properties into fractional ownership tokens. Investors can purchase smaller stakes in individual properties, receiving proportional rental income distributions.

By breaking properties into digital shares, RealT lowers minimum investment thresholds and enables ownership transfer through blockchain transactions. Rather than selling an entire building, an investor can sell a portion of tokenized shares — subject to compliance rules.

Real estate maintains its connection to physical properties and legal systems, yet tokenization provides new opportunities for ownership management. The process leads to faster settlement times compared to standard deed transfers, while fractionalization allows more individuals to become potential buyers.

Liquidity does not become infinite. But compared to traditional property transactions, tokenized structures provide a more modular and accessible pathway to entry and exit.

Alt cap: Centrifuge transforms traditionally illiquid assets into on-chain, liquid financial instruments in 2026.

Private credit and receivables financing are typically relationship-driven markets dominated by institutional lenders. Smaller originators often struggle to access efficient capital.

Centrifuge enables asset originators to tokenize receivables and create structured pools on-chain. Investors supply liquidity to these pools and earn returns based on underlying cash flows.

Smart contracts automate distribution of interest and principal, while pool performance data is recorded transparently. Rather than negotiating bespoke financing facilities with banks, originators can tap into blockchain-based capital networks.

By digitizing receivables and standardizing issuance mechanics, Centrifuge reduces the friction associated with structured credit formation. Capital moves more directly between investors and originators.

Although credit risk remains, the operational machinery becomes leaner. For private credit markets, tokenization introduces greater accessibility and a pathway toward broader participation.

Alt cap: tZERO is a platform making illiquid real-world assets tradable and liquid on-chain in 2026.

Liquidity requires more than issuance — it requires a trading venue.

tZERO operates a regulated alternative trading system (ATS) for digital securities. Tokenized equities and other regulated instruments can be traded within a compliant marketplace.

In traditional private markets, secondary transfers often occur through private negotiations and manual documentation. tZERO provides structured order matching and blockchain-based settlement under regulatory oversight.

For tokenized assets, this reduces one of the biggest barriers to liquidity: the absence of organized secondary markets. Investors will show greater interest in illiquid offerings when they understand that exit pathways will be available to them.

The regulated trading platforms provided by tZERO, which exist in digital securities markets that still experience developing trading volumes, function as a vital component that enhances the overall liquidity framework for tokenized markets.

Alt cap: Polymesh is a blockchain platform bringing liquidity to previously illiquid asset markets in 2026.

Liquidity also depends on infrastructure at the protocol level. Polymesh is a blockchain built specifically for regulated financial assets.

Polymesh integrates identity verification into its network design, unlike standard public blockchain systems which operate without this capability. Users need to verify their identities before they can access and use the network’s assets. The system allows for direct enforcement of compliance regulations through its on-chain capabilities.

For issuers of tokenized private equity, bonds, or real estate-backed securities, this simplifies development. The company functions through a pre-existing system that has been designed to handle regulated transfers instead of developing its own compliance system on top of public networks.

Deterministic settlement and governance mechanisms tailored to financial institutions further support institutional participation.

Polymesh increases market access for traditional institutions who wish to enter the tokenized asset market through its ability to decrease technical difficulties, which allow institutional investors to fulfill regulatory requirements.

Alt cap: INX provides tokenized trading infrastructure to convert illiquid securities into liquid assets in 2026.

INX operates a regulated digital asset trading platform offering tokenized securities and other digital instruments.

As an SEC-registered broker-dealer and alternative trading system operator, INX provides compliant issuance and secondary trading infrastructure for digital securities. Retail and institutional investors can access tokenized equity and fund shares through a regulated framework.

Traditional private market participation often excludes retail investors because of accreditation requirements and distribution restrictions. INX operates its business operations within existing regulatory frameworks to create new access opportunities while maintaining regulatory compliance.

Blockchain technology streamlines settlement processes because it eliminates the need for traditional clearing systems. Digital ownership records enable faster transfer processes than traditional paper-based methods.

INX uses blockchain technology to link regulated securities markets, which enables them to convert traditionally illiquid assets into tradable financial instruments that comply with structured trading requirements.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

