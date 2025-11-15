7 Projects Making Crypto Beginner-Friendly In 2025

In Brief In 2025, a new generation of crypto tools—from smart wallets and multisig accounts to hardware wallets—is making digital assets safer and more accessible for beginners.

The crypto world in 2025 is at the same time thrilling and frightening. The use of Bitcoin ETFs has spread, Ethereum is still developing and already there are new blockchains coming into existence every single month. Nevertheless, with all that creative power, the issue of security is still very important to the industry.

The year 2024 suffered the biggest loss in digital currency ever, totaling more than $2.1 billion, because of various types of cyberattacks such as hacking, phishing, and wallet exploits.

The good news? A new generation of projects is building tools that make crypto safer, simpler, and far more forgiving — especially for newcomers. From smart-contract wallets to trusted on-ramps, these are seven standout projects helping crypto finally feel safe for beginners in 2025.

Smart-Contract Wallets — ZenGo & Ready (Formerly Argent)



For years, the scariest part of crypto was a single phrase: “Not your keys, not your coins.” Self-custody meant total responsibility — and one lost seed phrase could erase everything.

Enter Ready and ZenGo, two wallet projects that have reinvented how people secure their assets.

Ready, a smart-contract wallet on Ethereum, eliminates the need for a single recovery phrase. Instead, users nominate “guardians” — trusted contacts or devices — that can help restore access if a phone is lost or stolen. It’s simple social recovery built into the blockchain itself.

Meanwhile, ZenGo takes a cryptographic route. It uses multi-party computation (MPC) to split your private key into two parts — one stored on your phone and one on ZenGo’s servers. Neither side alone can move your funds, meaning hackers can’t access your crypto even if they compromise one device.

Both projects strike the perfect balance: real ownership without the “one mistake and you’re done” stress that kept many beginners on the sidelines.

Smart Accounts and Multisig Safety — Safe

Another big step forward is the rise of smart accounts — programmable wallets that use multiple signers to approve transactions.

Safe (formerly Gnosis Safe) is the leading name here. It lets users create multi-signature wallets where several devices or people must approve a transaction before funds move. That’s a huge safety net for families, startups, or anyone worried about one compromised device draining everything.

What makes Safe special in 2025 is its user-friendly integrations. It now connects seamlessly with mobile apps, DeFi dashboards, and even NFT platforms. Beginners get enterprise-grade protection without needing to understand the underlying tech.

In short: multisig wallets are no longer just for crypto pros — they’re the beginner’s best insurance policy.

Next-Gen Hardware Wallets — Ledger & Trezor

For long-term holders, hardware wallets remain the gold standard. They keep your keys offline, safe from malware and phishing. But until recently, they felt clunky and intimidating.

That’s changing fast thanks to Ledger and Trezor, two hardware pioneers that have made serious UX strides.

Ledger’s latest devices — the Ledger Stax and Nano X — include large touchscreens, wireless connections, and built-in recovery flows that don’t require typing long seed phrases on tiny screens. Their companion app, Ledger Live, lets beginners manage assets, stake tokens, and even buy crypto safely in one place.

Trezor’s new Safe 7 model offers similar simplicity with open-source transparency and step-by-step onboarding. It guides users through secure setup and verification, drastically reducing beginner mistakes.

The message for 2025: cold storage no longer has to feel cold and confusing.

Audit Platforms — CertiK & OpenZeppelin

One of the toughest lessons for new crypto users is that anyone can launch a token or DeFi app. That’s why smart contract audits and real-time security scoring tools have become indispensable.

CertiK is leading that charge with its Skynet platform, which provides security scores and live monitoring for thousands of crypto projects. Anyone can look up a token and instantly see audit results, code vulnerabilities, and even community sentiment.

Similarly, OpenZeppelin, a long-standing security firm, provides developer tools and audits that power many of the industry’s safest protocols. Their open-source smart contract libraries are used by giants like Aave and Compound — and serve as the backbone for safer DeFi development.

For beginners, these platforms act as a “crypto hygiene” check. Before investing, users can quickly verify whether a project is secure or shady. Transparency becomes protection.

Bug-Bounty Platforms — Immunefi and SlowMist

Even audited projects can have hidden bugs. That’s where bug-bounty marketplaces like Immunefi and SlowMist come in.

Immunefi has become the primary security layer for Web3 projects. It links white-hat hackers with protocols that are ready to pay for the vulnerabilities before the attackers get to exploit them. In just 2024, it has already assisted in recovering or averting more than $150 million in possible losses.

On the other hand, SlowMist, which is situated in Asia, integrates auditing, on-chain threat intelligence, and a live incident database that monitors ongoing phishing and rug-pull attempts.

The message for non-experts is easy: the most secure projects are the ones that solicit hackers to test their defenses. Bounty-driven ecosystems encourage transparency and continuous improvement, and thus, they are turning what used to be a vulnerability into an asset–a safety feature.

On-Ramps and Educational Guardrails — Coinbase & MoonPay

For a newbie crypto user, one of the most perilous times is their very first buy. Untrustworthy websites, phishing scams, and plus Telegram “support” groups have given a hard time to novices and cost them millions.

Therefore, regulated, user-friendly on-ramps like Coinbase and MoonPay are a must for 2025.

Coinbase is still a reliable brand name due to its strict regulatory compliance, insurances, and excellent 2FA safety. But what enhances its attraction even more are the educational rewards.

Via Coinbase Learn, one can view short clips explaining crypto ideas and receive little token rewards — a fun and safe way to learn. On the other hand,

MoonPay has simplified the “buy with card” experience to a one-click, fraud-proof manner. It has clear payment verification, built-in compliance checks, and live customer support, making it a top choice for beginners who want to get into crypto without the usual confusion.

The combination of education and simplicity with security turns the onboarding process from a barrier to a gateway.

Smart Wallet Design & Anti-Phishing Tools — MetaMask Snaps, RainbowKit, and WalletConnect

Phishing remains the number-one threat for new crypto users. All it takes is one wrong click to lose everything. But wallet developers are finally building defensive design into the user experience.

MetaMask Snaps, launched in 2024, allows developers to build safety add-ons directly inside the world’s most popular wallet. One example is a Snap that warns users if they’re interacting with a known phishing domain or malicious contract before they approve a transaction.

On the mobile side, RainbowKit and WalletConnect have worked together to make connection flows safer. WalletConnect now includes verified dApp profiles and session previews, so users see exactly what permissions they’re granting — no more blind approvals.

These UX improvements might seem small, but they prevent the most common beginner mistakes. Safety shouldn’t rely on paranoia — it should be built into the tools themselves.

