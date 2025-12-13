7 Prediction Markets Every Crypto Trader Will Rely On In 2026

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief By 2026, prediction markets have evolved into powerful forecasting tools, leveraging blockchain, regulation, and liquidity to provide real-time, sentiment-driven probabilities that shape expectations across crypto and broader events.

Prediction markets have become a powerful force in how crypto communities, investors, and institutions form expectations.

By 2026, improvements in blockchain infrastructure, regulatory clarity, and huge increases in liquidity have turned some of these markets into serious forecasting tools. Instead of relying on polls or expert predictions, people can now see real-time aggregated probabilities shaped by collective sentiment and money.

Below are ten of the most influential, widely used prediction markets shaping crypto forecasting and broader event predictions today — from decentralized Web3 protocols to regulated real-world event exchanges.

Polymarket, launched in 2020 on the Polygon blockchain, remains one of the largest decentralized prediction markets globally. Users bet on outcomes — from politics to macroeconomic events to crypto-relevant outcomes — using USDC, making participation relatively accessible.

By 2025, Polymarket’s cumulative trading volume had reportedly topped $7.5 billion. At its peak, monthly volume exceeded $1.16 billion. Its combination of decent liquidity, simple UX, and decentralized settlement makes it a go-to choice for traders seeking a crypto-native, permissionless platform to express views on future events.

Polymarket is often praised for its speed: markets are created rapidly, and new bets — even during fast-moving events like elections or economic data releases — reflect shifting sentiment almost in real time. For crypto users trying to gauge market mood around regulation, halving events, or macro shocks, Polymarket’s blending of traditional forecasting with crypto settlement offers a unique advantage.

Kalshi distinguishes itself from many crypto-native prediction markets by being a regulated real-money exchange. As of 2025, it has become one of the dominant players in global prediction-market volume.

According to recent data, Kalshi captured more than ~60% of global prediction market activity by September 2025. It offers binary outcome contracts on a wide range of real-world events — from macroeconomic data to major political outcomes to sports events — which appeals to institutions or users seeking regulated certainty rather than decentralized speculation.

Because its contracts settle via official data sources and clearinghouses, Kalshi provides clearer compliance and legitimacy than many purely on-chain platforms. This makes it particularly useful for users or funds looking to integrate prediction-derived probabilities into broader investment strategies. As mainstream interest grows, Kalshi’s rise underscores that prediction markets are evolving beyond niche crypto tools into recognized financial infrastructure.

Built within the Polkadot ecosystem, Zeitgeist offers a fully decentralized prediction market engine. It allows community-driven market creation, where users can propose, vote for, and trade predictions on real-world and crypto-native events. Its governance-based model aligns with Polkadot’s decentralized, multi-chain philosophy, making Zeitgeist a strong contender in forecasting on-chain events, protocol upgrades, or governance outcomes.

Because it’s on-chain and governed by its community, Zeitgeist represents the “pure Web3” ideal: no central clearinghouse, no intermediaries, and transparent rules. For users interested in forecasting crypto-native events — like token launches, network upgrades, or DeFi protocol moves — Zeitgeist provides a decentralized alternative to traditional prediction markets.

Gnosis is one of the oldest names in decentralized prediction markets. Through Omen, its community-driven front–end platform, users can create a wide variety of markets — from political forecasts to niche, crypto-ecosystem-specific questions. Omen and Gnosis have influenced how DAOs, NFT projects, and DeFi communities gauge sentiment and expectations.

Even though Gnosis/Omen may not always match the liquidity of giants like Polymarket or Kalshi, their strength lies in flexibility and community-driven design. For forecast-driven DAOs or decentralized projects needing tailor-made questions — such as “Will protocol X implement feature Y by date Z?” — Omen remains a reliable platform. Its long history and decentralized ethos continue to attract users who value governance, transparency, and Web3-native settlement.

Manifold Markets offers a different flavor of prediction markets — bridging trading and social forecasting. It combines a lightweight, social-style interface with prediction market mechanics. Users can create markets on any topic, including crypto-related questions, cultural events, macroeconomic outcomes, and public sentiment questions.

According to recent reporting, Manifold once attracted over 200,000 users, positioning itself as a kind of “community voting pool.”

While its daily active user numbers reportedly dipped in 2025, it remains a popular venue for social forecasting and sentiment measurement.

For crypto observers, Manifold’s appeal lies in its ability to surface retail sentiment and community expectations — which often precede viral market moves, meme-coin pops, or narrative-driven cycles. Because its barrier to entry is low and it encourages open participation, Manifold can act as an early-warning indicator or a gauge of “what the crowd thinks will happen.”

Augur was one of the first decentralized prediction markets in crypto. Originally launched in 2018, it introduced the concept of permissionless, user-created markets on Ethereum. While Augur’s initial DAO lost momentum, the protocol and its core infrastructure remain relevant, especially with renewed interest in on-chain, modular oracles and decentralized governance.

In 2026, Augur’s appeal lies not necessarily in massive liquidity, but in its architecture: open-market creation, decentralized settlement, and the ability to link predictions to smart contracts. That makes it suitable for forecasts tied directly to on-chain governance, protocol metrics, or decentralized applications — rather than external real-world data. For developers, protocol teams, or crypto-native users wanting full Web3 sovereignty, Augur remains a foundational building block.

While not always presented as a “classic” prediction market, SynFutures and similar expiry-based futures markets blur the line between derivatives trading and forecasting. Users can buy futures or directional bets on crypto prices, events, or market behaviors — effectively betting on outcomes rather than simply holding assets.

Some market commentators note that expiry or future-style contracts behave similar to prediction contracts: instead of owning a token long-term, you take a view on what will happen and profit if reality matches your expectation.

This model may attract traders more familiar with derivatives than betting, broadening the appeal of forecasting mechanisms in crypto. For price-sensitive traders or those seeking leveraged exposure to expected outcomes, these expiry-style markets function as prediction-adjacent tools.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

