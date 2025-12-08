Solana Is Becoming The Home Of DePIN As Abu Dhabi Hosts The Next DePIN Day

In Brief DePIN Day 2025 in Abu Dhabi will serve as a global hub for founders, investors, and developers advancing DePINs and next-generation Web3 infrastructure.

Global conference series focused on the development of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs) is positioning its upcoming DePIN Day as a major international meeting point for the decentralized physical infrastructure sector. The 14th edition is scheduled for December 10 in Abu Dhabi.

Held alongside Solana Breakpoint, the annual gathering of one of the most active ecosystems in Web3, this year’s event comes at a time of rapid industry transformation. The continued growth of DePIN Day reflects a wider movement within the field, as founders, operators and investors look for a dedicated environment to exchange knowledge, examine emerging models and support the advancement of next-generation real-world networks. As Solana strengthens its role as a key platform for DePIN initiatives, Abu Dhabi emerges as a central location where teams working on physical infrastructure and the larger Solana community convene.

The event is organized by Fluence with support from Impossible Cloud Network, bringing together organizations developing the physical foundation of Web3. Discussions will highlight how decentralized computing, storage solutions, wireless systems, mobility technologies and sensor networks are progressing from early experimentation to operational infrastructure.

The program will include contributions from figures across the ecosystem, such as Tom Trowbridge of Fluence, Kai Wawrzinek of Impossible Cloud Network, Raj Karan of io.net, Mark Rydon of Aethir, Neil Chatterjee of DAWN, Uroš Kalabić of onocoy and Fredrik Ahlgren of Sourceful Energy. They will provide perspectives on building at the intersection of hardware, cryptoeconomic design and large-scale network coordination. Consistent with the overall direction of DePIN Day, the emphasis remains on focused dialogue, practical insights from real-world deployment and the capital strategies needed to expand global decentralized infrastructure.

“DePIN Day is my favorite — it brings together the most incredible founders genuinely rethinking industries and infrastructure through DePIN,” said Clara Tsao of the Filecoin Foundation, commenting on the event.

DePIN Day Emerges As Leading Global Forum For Decentralized Physical Infrastructure

DePIN Day is an international conference series focused on examining the expansion of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks. The event gathers participants from all segments of the DePIN landscape, including wireless technologies, sensor systems, energy solutions, computing and storage networks, with the goal of discussing how token-driven models are influencing the development of global infrastructure.

With more than thirteen editions held in cities such as Denver, Berlin, Austin, Brussels, Seoul, Belgrade, Bangkok, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Buenos Aires, DePIN Day has evolved into a central gathering point for the wider DePIN ecosystem. As part of the DePIN Space, it serves as a hub for builders, investors and protocol teams working on the next generation of physical infrastructure networks.

The initiative is backed by over 150 ecosystem partners, among them Helium, Polygon, Multicoin Capital, Messari, Huddle01, iExec, Gensyn, Akash, WeatherXM, HiveMapper, Silencio, Aethir, Geodnet, Wingbits, Spexi, 1kx and DAWN, with additional support from media organizations including CoinDesk, Cryptonews and The Block.

